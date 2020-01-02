Iran may be planning attacks on US interests: Pentagon chief | Iran news

Iran or the groups it supports may be planning new attacks against the interests of the United States in the Middle East, and the United States is prepared to take preventive military measures if it receives enough warning, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Thursday.

"There are some indications that they may be planning additional attacks, that is nothing new … we have seen it for two or three months," Esper told reporters, without giving further details. "If that happens, then we will act and, by the way, if we receive news of attacks or some kind of indication, we will also take preventive measures to protect US forces to protect American lives."

Plus:

Supporters of a largely trained Iranian The paramilitary group and others who threw stones at the US embassy in two days of protests withdrew on Wednesday after Washington sent additional troops.

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, who faces a reelection campaign in 2020, accused Iran of orchestrating the violence. He threatened Tuesday to retaliate against Iran, but then said he did not want war.

Riots outside the U.S. embassy in Baghdad followed US airstrikes on Sunday against bases of the Kataib Hezbollah group backed by Tehran. Washington said the airstrikes, which killed 25 people, were in retaliation for the missile attacks that killed an American contractor in northern Iraq last week.

The protests marked a new turn in the shadow war between Washington and Tehran that takes place throughout the Middle East.

"The game has changed and we are prepared to do whatever it takes to defend our staff and our interests and our partners in the region," said Esper.

During the same briefing, the president of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, said that Kataib Hezbollah had held a campaign against US personnel since at least October and that the missile attack in northern Iraq was designed to kill.

For its part, Iran has denied accusations that it is behind the anti-US protests in Iraq.

Speaking at a public event in Tehran on Wednesday, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said: "If Iran decides to face a country, it will do so openly. But everyone should know that we are firmly committed to the interests of the country and we won't do it. " feel free to intervene and strike a blow to any party that attempts to represent a threat to the country. "