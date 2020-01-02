Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard talks about the future of Jacoby Brissett and Eric Ebron | NFL news





The quarterback of the Colts Brissett

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard admits the future of Jacoby Brissett as the starting quarterback remains uncertain.

Brissett could not lead the Colts to the playoffs this season, as he was backed in Indianapolis after Andrew Luck's retirement in the offseason.

He finished 272 of 447 for 2,942 yards and 18 touchdowns when the Colts finished third in the AFC South with a record of 7-9 a year after reaching the divisional round, where they were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs.

When analyzing Brissett's future for the media, Ballard said: "The jury is still out. That's why we made a short-term deal with Jacoby."

"I thought Andrew (Luck) was going to be our starting quarterback last year. I will say this, yes, right now, Jacoby is our starting quarterback."

The era of luck in Indianapolis lasted only seven seasons.

"Jacoby did some good things." "I don't want to look at the second half of the season and say no, because Jacoby did some good things."

"I think in general, not only the quarterback position, but our air game has to improve. Inequivocally. That has to improve. You must be able to throw the ball to win in this league."

Ballard also minimized the possibility of Luck leaving the retreat to resume his place in the center of the Colts.

Eric Ebron signed for the Colts in March 2018 with a two-year contract and $ 13 million

Meanwhile, Ebron seems ready to leave in the offseason, as he was placed in the injured reserve in November due to problems with both ankles.

The tight end enjoyed an excellent debut season for the Colts, providing 14 touchdowns in one of the most exciting offenses in the NFL. He has achieved only three this year among his 31 catches for 375 yards.

On his future, Ballard admitted: "We will probably move on."