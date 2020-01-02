India Cold Wave breaks records, closes schools and worse the bad air

By Matilda Coleman
Latest News

NEW DELHI – A brutal cold wave has swept through northern India, covering the streets with icy fog, intensifying pollution, disrupting hundreds of flights and causing schools to close.

The capital of India, New Delhi, experienced its coldest day in 119 years on Monday, with a maximum temperature that fell below 49 degrees Fahrenheit (9.4 degrees Celsius), about 20 degrees below the December average. Last week, the city broke its longest cold period in more than two decades, with 10 consecutive days of extreme weather.

Northern India, with its expanses of farmland and desert, is more accustomed to heat waves than to dangerous and cold fronts, which have been linked to climate change.

Centralized heating is rare in the region, and many poorly prepared residents rushed to buy warm clothing while night temperatures hovered around freezing and schools near New Delhi were closed. Over the weekend, patients with pneumonia flooded hospitals, and many adults have complained of coughs and almost constant colds.

In New Delhi and neighboring states, the deceleration of winds has worsened air pollution, said the meteorological department of India. In the early hours of New Year's Day, pollution levels in the capital skyrocketed at levels more than 20 times what the World Health Organization considers safe.

The fog is often so blinding that drivers cannot see cars slowing in front of them, causing accidents and road buildup. In December, hundreds of flights and trains were delayed or canceled due to low visibility.

Last week, six people were killed in the city of Noida, near New Delhi, after their car slid off the road. Investigators blamed the dense fog.

In neighboring Bangladesh, a prolonged cold wave that began in November left at least 50 dead, including 17 children, according to Ayesha Akhter, a doctor in Dhaka, the capital.

Most of these deaths were caused by respiratory infections, lung diseases or pneumonia, health officials said.

"Dense fog is the main cause of the cold," R.K. Jenamani, meteorologist of the national weather forecast center. He attributed the severity of the weather to storms in the Mediterranean that have caused sudden winter rains in northern India, a phenomenon known as "Western disturbance,quot;.

Retailers are struggling to keep up. Ramesh Gupta, a trader in New Delhi who works in one of the largest electrical wholesaler markets in India, said that most of the branded heating appliances had been sold and that the prices of basic heaters had doubled Last week, at around $ 19 from $ 10.

Vivek Sharma, who sells woolen clothes in southern Delhi, said he was still coming and going between his small shop and the stores where he replenished his inventory. Even those places were running out, he said.

