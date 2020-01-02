India Cold Wave breaks records, closes schools and worse the bad air

NEW DELHI – A brutal cold wave has swept through northern India, covering the streets with icy fog, intensifying pollution, disrupting hundreds of flights and causing schools to close.

The capital of India, New Delhi, experienced its coldest day in 119 years on Monday, with a maximum temperature that fell below 49 degrees Fahrenheit (9.4 degrees Celsius), about 20 degrees below the December average. Last week, the city broke its longest cold period in more than two decades, with 10 consecutive days of extreme weather.

Northern India, with its expanses of farmland and desert, is more accustomed to heat waves than to dangerous and cold fronts, which have been linked to climate change.