In the SoftBank jewel in India: "Toxic,quot; culture and problematic incidents

NEW DELHI – Oyo, a new company that offers cheap hotel rooms, has become one of the most valuable private companies in India and aims to be the world's largest hotel chain by 2023.

But at least part of Oyo's rise in India was based on practices that raise questions about the health of his business, according to financial documents, court documents and interviews with 20 current and former employees, as well as others familiar with the operations of The new company. . Many spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals from the company.

Oyo offers unavailable hotel rooms, such as those that have left their service, according to the company's executive director and nine of current and former employees. That has the effect of inflating the number of rooms listed on the Oyo site.

Thousands of the rooms are from hotels and guest houses without a license, their executives have recognized. To avoid problems of the authorities for illegal rooms, Oyo sometimes offers free accommodation to police and other officials, according to nine of the current and former employees and internal WhatsApp messages seen by The New York Times.