In the SoftBank jewel in India: "Toxic,quot; culture and problematic incidents

NEW DELHI – Oyo, a new company that offers cheap hotel rooms, has become one of the most valuable private companies in India and aims to be the world's largest hotel chain by 2023.
But at least part of Oyo's rise in India was based on practices that raise questions about the health of his business, according to financial documents, court documents and interviews with 20 current and former employees, as well as others familiar with the operations of The new company. . Many spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals from the company.
Oyo offers unavailable hotel rooms, such as those that have left their service, according to the company's executive director and nine of current and former employees. That has the effect of inflating the number of rooms listed on the Oyo site.
Thousands of the rooms are from hotels and guest houses without a license, their executives have recognized. To avoid problems of the authorities for illegal rooms, Oyo sometimes offers free accommodation to police and other officials, according to nine of the current and former employees and internal WhatsApp messages seen by The New York Times.
Oyo has also imposed additional fees on hotels and He refused to pay the hotels the total amount they claimed they were owed, according to interviews with hotel owners and employees, emails, legal complaints and other documents seen by The Times. Some hotel operators have tried to file criminal complaints against Oyo, who said he withheld payments primarily for hotel customer service issues.
"It's a bubble that will burst," said Saurabh Mukhopadhyay, a former Oyo operations manager in northern India who left the company in September.
Would also be Another black eye for SoftBank, which is Oyo's largest investor and owns half of the initial shares. Masayoshi Son, executive director of SoftBank, has hailed Oyo as a jewel of his company's $ 100 billion Vision Fund, even when he recently canceled billions of dollars in other investments such as WeWork.
"This is the only company that has globalized on this scale from India," said Satish Meena, senior forecaster at the Forrester research firm in New Delhi, about Oyo. "But as of now, there are serious doubts about the business model."
SoftBank declined to comment.
Ritesh Agarwal, executive director of Oyo, acknowledged in a recent interview that some of his company's room listings included hotels he no longer worked with. He said Oyo left those listings and marked them as "exhausted,quot; while trying to attract hotels.
Aditya Ghosh, director of operations for India at Oyo, also said in an interview that many hotels lacked the required licenses, leaving them vulnerable to occasional government incursions. He denied that Oyo gave the officials free rooms.
Mr. Ghosh dismissed what he called "noise,quot; of the hotels about additional fees and non-payment of bills. "The disagreement is about the penalties we charge in case of customer service failure," he said.
He added that almost 80 percent of Oyo employees had been in the company for less than a year, so training has been a challenge. "We just grew very, very fast," he said.
Founded in 2013 by Mr. Agarwal, then a 19-year-old student, Oyo set out to organize cheap hotels in India, which have traditionally been small family businesses. The company convinces hotels to become Oyo brand destinations that are listed exclusively through its website; Then market those rooms online for travelers and take a cut of each stay. The startup also runs some hotels itself.
Oyo is trying to expand globally and now offers more than 1.2 million rooms in 80 countries, including the United States. It employs more than 20,000 people and has raised more than $ 2.5 billion in funds. Mr. Agarwal has become a business star, collaborating with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.
But as Oyo has grown, his losses have multiplied. The company expects to lose money at least until 2021, according to recent government documents. Some efforts to expand in countries like Japan have failed.
In December, SoftBank and Mr. Agarwal put another $ 1.5 billion in Oyo to accelerate its expansion. The financing, negotiated during the summer, valued the company at $ 8 billion.
At the same time, two other major investors, Sequoia Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners, reduced their holdings. The venture capital companies, which have both positions on the board of directors of Oyo, sold $ 1.5 billion of their shares, approximately half of their shares, to Mr. Agarwal. He borrowed money to buy the shares and paid the risk companies a price that valued Oyo at $ 10 billion.
Lightspeed and Sequoia declined to comment.
Current and former workers said that Oyo was never an easy place to work, but that the pressure increased during the last year.
Mohammad Jahanzeb Gul, who joined the commissioning in January 2019 and oversaw 23 Oyo properties, said that during the nine months he was there, he sometimes spent all day and night in front of a computer to meet the deadlines.
"The culture is really very toxic," he said.
Mukhopadhyay, who began working at Oyo in August 2018, said employees had such pressure to add new rooms that they put online hotels that lacked air conditioning, water heaters or electricity. He and eight others said their managers had asked them to participate in a monthly game of briefly inserting these unavailable properties into Oyo's listings, with fake photographs, to help impress investors.
Mr. Ghosh, who left work in India this week and joined Oyo's board, said that some hotels open in stages and that "there is no landfill."
Saurabh Sharma, who worked for Oyo from 2014 to 2018 as operations manager, said the company sometimes deliberately withholds payments from hotel owners, a practice that was also described by half a dozen other current and former employees.
In some cases, they said, the new company wanted to pressure hotel owners to renegotiate contracts that they considered unprofitable. In others, Oyo wanted to save money and thought that most owners would not press for full payment.
"If 1,000 people shout, we will pay 200," Sharma said, said Oyo's managers had told him.
In a police report filed in November, Betz Fernández, owner of the Roxel Inn in Bangalore, said Oyo owed him $ 49,000 and acted with "intention to deceive and cause unfair loss,quot; by charging him for non-existent guests and refusing to pay the monthly minimum hired. payment. Oyo said the dispute was in arbitration.
Oyo's supervision of his workers was also sometimes so lax that employees robbed him blatantly, said four people who were involved in the new company's fraud-fighting efforts.
Because Oyo hotels are popular with single couples seeking places for their appointments, a scheme involved workers on properties managed directly by the initial collusion to keep registered guests after they left. The workers then cleaned and resold the rooms for cash to other guests and pocketed the money, the people said.
Oyo has conducted surprise raids on some properties, confiscating employees' cell phones and checking rooms and records for evidence, they said.
A spokeswoman for Oyo said she investigates all allegations of fraud and that in some cases she had laid off employees.
Executives have also asked employees to discuss problematic incidents, some workers said.
Mukhopadhyay said that one night last June, a long-term guest at a property run by Oyo in Noida, near New Delhi, called him. She said three men had raped her in her room.
The next morning, Mr. Mukhopadhyay and another Oyo employee were summoned to the police station, where they begged the guest not to file a formal complaint. Oyo's legal team also told them not to tell anyone about the incident because it could damage the company's image, he said. The guest withdrew the complaint and moved.
In a telephone interview, the guest confirmed Mr. Mukhopadhyay's account. Oyo disputed some details and said that any decision to file a complaint depended on the guest. Noida police said they had no record of a complaint.
To placate authorities over unlicensed properties, Oyo managers also gave police and other government officials free rooms on demand, current and former employees said. They said the details were recorded in dedicated WhatsApp groups, one of which reviewed The Times.
Mr. Ghosh said: "We are not encouraged or involved in any kind of bribery or grafting."
Mukhopadhyay said Oyo's growth practices contributed to his decision to leave.
"There is something called integrity," he said. "I can't commit to that."