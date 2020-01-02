In images: Australian forest fires force mass exodus of people |

By Matilda Coleman
Latest News

Tens of thousands of tourists fled Thursday from coastal cities on the east coast of Australia before forest fires progressed, while military ships and helicopters began to rescue thousands more trapped by the flames.

Long lines formed outside supermarkets and service stations while residents and tourists sought supplies to take refuge or escape from fires, emptying shelves of staple foods such as bread and milk.

More than 50,000 people were without power and some cities had no access to drinking water.

The authorities urged a mass exodus of several cities on the southeast coast of Australia, a very popular area in the current high season of summer vacations, warning that the forecast of extreme heat for the weekend will further fan the fires.

Eight people have been killed by forest fires in the eastern states of (NSW) and Victoria since Monday, and 18 remain missing, officials said Thursday.

Thousands of people had already been evacuated from the largest adjacent East Gippsland region in Victoria, one of the largest evacuations in the country since the northern city of Darwin evacuated more than 35,000 people after Cyclone Tracy in 1974.

