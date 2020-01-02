How to survive friends leaving Netflix

friends It's out of Netflix. But friends He will never leave you, it's just a break from the transmission.
Chandler, Monica, Ross, Rachel, Phoebe and Joey don't have a broadcast home, at this time, after Netflix's deal with producer WarnerMedia expired on January 1, 2020. But don't fear, the 10 seasons of friends (And maybe something else?) Will be on HBO Max in May 2020, but that's five months without your closest friends being available to see instantly. Or is that it? Until Friends reaches HBO Max, there is more than one way to survive. We are here to help.
Watch friends
Yes you can still look friends On normal television. Sure, there are commercials, but turn on TBS and there are many chances that you will find Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston Y Courteney Cox. Friends is also broadcast on several syndication channels, including The CW and Nickelodeon.
Watch other classic comedies
I leave you a little secret here: there are a number of other really good comedies available to broadcast. Hulu is home to people like The golden girls, Seinfeld, King of the hill, 30 rocks Y Designing women. Netflix has Parks and Recreation Y The officeand even newer programs like Grace and Frankie, which was created by friends co-creator Marta Kauffman.
Watch programs starring friends To emit
After the end of friendsLisa Kudrow gave the world Valerie Cherish and the acclaimed comedy The return. The first season was aired in 2005 and then revived for a second season in 2014. It is broadcast on HBO. Kudrow also has Web therapy, which aired on Showtime. The next Courteney Cox comedy hit came with cougar city. The show featured special appearances of his famous friends and it worked for six seasons, all of which you can broadcast on Hulu.
Matt LeBlanc's five season turn as a version of himself in Episodes It's on Showtime Anytime and Netflix. Matthew Perry & # 39; s Follow is in the NBC application, its new CBS version of The uneven couple It's in CBS All Access. David Schwimmer appeared in several episodes of the new Will and grace (broadcast on Hulu and the NBC app) and its spectacular return to television as Robert Kardashian it is The people against O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story It is broadcast on Netflix. Schwimmer's short life Feed the beast It is available in Hulu.
And then there is Jennifer Aniston. She didn't have a regular role on television until The morning show. The dramatic series Apple TV + also stars Reese witherspoon He debuted in 2019 and Aniston received favorable reviews for his performance as Alex Levy, a host of a morning talk show facing a controversy when his co-host is accused of sexual misconduct. Aniston, who also serves as an executive producer, was nominated for a Golden Globe for her work. The program is on Apple's new streaming platform and will return for the second season.
To go outside
Just kidding, it's probably cold and the television is inside.
friends will return to the transmission on HBO Max in 2020.