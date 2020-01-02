How to encourage more critical thinking about corporate power | United Kingdom

In this extract from Study B, without script, British Iraqi rapper and activist Lowkey, in conversation with American artist and activist Patrisse Cullors, asks for a critical examination of the role of corporate power in people's lives, connecting the Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 72 people living in public housing in London in June. 14, 2017, and the desperate conditions of the Palestinians in Gaza.

In 2013, Cullors co-founded the Black Lives Matter movement that campaigns against violence and systemic racism. He helped spread the cause worldwide and in 2016 he published his book, When They Call You a Terrorist – A Black Lives Matter Memoir, which became a bestseller for the New York Times.

Lowkey rose to fame in the London underground hip-hop scene, releasing several mixtapes that narrated the harsh realities of life for many working-class people in the United Kingdom. His work also analyzes the synergies between the so-called "War on Terror,quot;, global imperialism and racism. He is an avid activist as a sponsor of the Solidarity Campaign with Palestine and the Stop the War coalition.

