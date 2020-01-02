How Margot Robbie's explosive performance included Elle Woods

"What, as if it were difficult?"

Ok that was not Margot Robbiedialogue in Bomb, but the star was still inspired by one of the most beloved female figures in the cinema for her latest role. As anyone who has been to the cinema now knows, the Oscar nominee currently co-stars with Charlize Theron Y Nicole Kidman in the drama focused on the sexual harassment accusations made against Roger Ailes on Fox News in 2016.

While Theron and Kidman embody Megyn KellyY Gretchen Carlson On the big screen, Robbie plays the fictional Kayla Pospisil, a young and enthusiastic Fox News employee whose story was partly inspired by real-life stories.

Before bringing Pospisil to life, Robbie said he created a fake Twitter account, which he used to silently watch millenary Republican women. "I didn't get it to begin with," Robbie said. Variety of his character. "But my process is to do a lot of research, consider each option, know each situation, scenario, thought and motivation inside and out, so that I can enter the set and then leave everything."