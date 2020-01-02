How Malin Akerman is organizing his home in the new year

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

New year, new beginning!

%MINIFYHTMLbfdcdfe399cb55feaee5a303d6e1512c11% %MINIFYHTMLbfdcdfe399cb55feaee5a303d6e1512c12%

For many Americans, 2020 brings a whole new set of resolutions, such as reading more, eating well, and exercising. But for many parents they like Malin Akerman, the months after the holidays mean one thing: it's time to organize.

"As a working mother, my life can be hectic, so I try to keep my house, especially my son's room, as organized as I can," Malin shared with E! News exclusively. "He loves to play with all his toys at the same time, so it can be a bit complicated, but that's one of the many reasons why HomeGoods is my favorite place to organize."

In fact, the actress partnered with the affordable retailer to renovate parts of her home, including the basement. And spoiler alert: it didn't cost a fortune.