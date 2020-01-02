How Malin Akerman is organizing his home in the new year

Matt Harrington for HomeGoods
New year, new beginning!
For many Americans, 2020 brings a whole new set of resolutions, such as reading more, eating well, and exercising. But for many parents they like Malin Akerman, the months after the holidays mean one thing: it's time to organize.
"As a working mother, my life can be hectic, so I try to keep my house, especially my son's room, as organized as I can," Malin shared with E! News exclusively. "He loves to play with all his toys at the same time, so it can be a bit complicated, but that's one of the many reasons why HomeGoods is my favorite place to organize."
In fact, the actress partnered with the affordable retailer to renovate parts of her home, including the basement. And spoiler alert: it didn't cost a fortune.
"They get incredible pieces from around the world and the ever-changing selection makes it easy for me to find different inspiration for decoration every time I enter the store," Malin explained. "HomeGoods also has many organizational pieces beyond the essentials of the typical store."
For all homeowners and renters who feel a little overwhelmed with the organization in the new year, take a deep breath and relax!
After shopping in the corridors of HomeGoods, Malin picked up some tips and passes them to us.
"My advice would be to take advantage of the space you have," he shared. "When renovating my basement, I wanted the hallway that led to my entertainment room to be a productive and useful area, so I decided to turn it into a workplace. At HomeGoods, I found all the perfect pieces for that to happen."
While you will have to travel to your local HomeGoods to find the exact Malin household items, you can find similar items at TJMaxx.com and they are listed below.
Taylor Madison – Small rectangular rope container
Forget about plastic! Both TJ Maxx and HomeGoods have a wide variety of containers to help you organize in 2020. Warning: this fan favorite has already sold out in its largest size.
Office chair Office Star Milo Velvet
Are you looking for a chair that is comfortable, elegant and can rotate 360 degrees? Oh, we found the piece just for you!
Bella Lux Pleated Velvet Pillow
Whether you need a pillow for your sofa, bed or that fabulous new chair you just bought above, this velvet pillow will give you sweet dreams.
Fringe Studio Abstract Palms Mechanical Pencils
Add some fashion and functionality to any desk space with these affordable pencils.
Nicole Miller Everyday Dorinda Throw
After a long day at work, sit with your family and relax in this polyester shot that includes faux fur trim and can be washed by hand.
Boy Zone Dig It bedding set
Are you looking for comfortable and durable sheets for the children of your life? We found the place to buy. We have a feeling that Malin's son would love this pair or the set of friends in the car.
Idea Nuova storage trolley
Do you need additional space in your kitchen for all those kitchen appliances and utensils? This could work! Looking for a place to store your children's toys? This will solve that too. And yes, it is on wheels, so you can technically do both!
Fire and cement trucks PlayGo Mighty Wheels Duo
Santa Claus, it's not too late to deliver a special toy. Prepare for hours of fun with these freewheel vehicles that also include moving parts.
Play Visions Smart Bot Robot
Does not include batteries? Sign up! The recommended toy for children five years and older is remotely controlled with 50 programmable actions while including gesture control, facial expressions and sound effects.
