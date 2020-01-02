How Joker became so controversial even before hitting theaters

As theater chains across the country began announcing plans to strengthen security in the projections of jester While reminding moviegoers of their strict non-tolerance policies for masks, toy guns or anything that might bother other guests, the studio began changing plans for their premieres in Los Angeles and New York, canceling all interviews issued and printed on either one, turning the green carpets on both in nothing but photographs for Phillips, Phoenix and co-stars Zazie Beetz, Marc MaronY Robert de Niro, among others. Within the Los Angeles premiere on September 28, instead of introducing the cast and producers, Phillips joked: "If you like the movie, tell a friend. We haven't had enough press."

A statement issued by the study on the decisions made on the premiere events simply said: "Much has been said about jester and we feel it’s time for people to watch the movie. "

And the thing is that many of them did. Despite all the views on what kind of art of power it has over unstable people, the film raised $ 234 million in its first weekend, setting a new opening record for the month of October, while obtaining a B + CinemaScore of audiences who really saw it. It would eventually cross the $ 1 billion mark, becoming the first film with an R rating to do so. While it seems that jester The last laugh at the moment, with the film, the performance of Phoenix and the direction of Phillips, each nominated for the awards at the Golden Globes this weekend, all eyes are on whether it will advance or not when Oscar nominations are announced on January 13, and what new debate will shine when it inevitably does.

(Originally published on October 7, 2019 at 4 a.m. PT).