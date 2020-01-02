How Joker became so controversial even before hitting theaters

Why so serious?
That is the question that was probably on the lips of all Warner Bros. and DC executives, not to mention the stars. Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips, while preparing for the October release of Jester, his brave origin story set in the 1970s for the iconic Batman comic villain. And that is because before the movie began to appear in cinemas across the country, it seemed like everyone already had an opinion about the movie, and not everyone was friendly.
From the first criticisms of the 76th Venice International Film Festival in August, critics were quite divided on whether or not Phillips had the kind of sensitivity needed to address a story that took the birth of Batman's most lasting adversary and placed it in an ultramodern situation. realistic world that seemed to deserve the kind of terror that it exerts on him, while the director and his star received a standing ovation for eight minutes in his projection, after which he took home the Golden Lion, the main prize of the festival, there has been a wild division over whether the film represents an abdication of responsibility by its creator in the light of, you know, all the madness that occurs in our real world or is simply the victim of an overreaction of a lot of twisted handshakes well intentioned but too apprehensive critics
After critics took the film during their North American debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in early September, a new round of criticism wondered if Arthur Fleck of Phoenix, a part-time clown with mental illness and With dreams of becoming a stand-up comedian. who is stimulated towards violence after suffering a series of indignities of a cruelly indifferent world, could inspire acts of domestic terrorism. And when Phoenix, a notoriously thorny presence when doing press work, was requested by the United Kingdom. The Telegraph if his character could end up becoming a de facto mascot for the incel community ("involuntary celebate,quot;), known for hiding in the most unpleasant corners of the web, simply overflowing disdain for the world around them, he was not happy.
"Why? Why, could you …? No, no," he stuttered before leaving the interview at the end of September.
When we approached the release date of October 4, things did not calm down much. On September 23, five relatives and friends of the 12 people killed in the film massacre in 2012 in Aurora, Colorado, carried out by James E. Holmes during a midnight projection of Christopher Nolan& # 39; s The dark knight rises, wrote a letter to the executive director of Warner Bros. Ann Sarnoff to remind him that a "tragic event, perpetrated by a socially isolated individual who felt & # 39; harmed & # 39; by society has changed the course of our lives," and added: "When we learned that Warner Bros. was launching a movie called jester who presented the character as the protagonist with a story of sympathetic origin, gave us a pause. "(In a discredited report, it is alleged that Holmes told police he,quot; was the Joker ").
On the same day, the US Army Base. UU. In Fort Sill, Oklahoma, he sent a memo to the commanding officers warning of a "possible credible mass shooting in an unknown movie theater,quot; that projects Joker. Operating from the intelligence published by the sheriff's office in Travis County, Texas, working together with local FBI agents, the bulletin did not specify where the attack was supposed to occur, only that it was based on a very specific and disturbing talk. about the topic. dark cobweb. "
Within hours, Cinemark and Warner Bros. announced that Joker would not be screened at the Century Aurora theater, former Century 16, where the riot of Holmes occurred, or Century XD and the network launched a response to the letter they had received one day. earlier. "Armed violence in our society is a critical issue, and we extend our deepest sympathy to all victims and families affected by these tragedies," he reads. "At the same time, Warner Bros. believes that one of the functions of the narrative is to provoke difficult conversations about difficult subjects. Make no mistake: neither the fictional character Joker nor the film supports the real-world violence of any person. Kind. No it is the intention of the film, the filmmakers or the studio to sustain this character as a hero. "
As theater chains across the country began announcing plans to strengthen security in the projections of jester While reminding moviegoers of their strict non-tolerance policies for masks, toy guns or anything that might bother other guests, the studio began changing plans for their premieres in Los Angeles and New York, canceling all interviews issued and printed on either one, turning the green carpets on both in nothing but photographs for Phillips, Phoenix and co-stars Zazie Beetz, Marc MaronY Robert de Niro, among others. Within the Los Angeles premiere on September 28, instead of introducing the cast and producers, Phillips joked: "If you like the movie, tell a friend. We haven't had enough press."
A statement issued by the study on the decisions made on the premiere events simply said: "Much has been said about jester and we feel it’s time for people to watch the movie. "
And the thing is that many of them did. Despite all the views on what kind of art of power it has over unstable people, the film raised $ 234 million in its first weekend, setting a new opening record for the month of October, while obtaining a B + CinemaScore of audiences who really saw it. It would eventually cross the $ 1 billion mark, becoming the first film with an R rating to do so. While it seems that jester The last laugh at the moment, with the film, the performance of Phoenix and the direction of Phillips, each nominated for the awards at the Golden Globes this weekend, all eyes are on whether it will advance or not when Oscar nominations are announced on January 13, and what new debate will shine when it inevitably does.
(Originally published on October 7, 2019 at 4 a.m. PT).
