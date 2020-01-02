How did Wayne Rooney fare in his debut in the Derby? The | Soccer news

Wayne Rooney created the first goal and played an important role in the winner when Derby beat Barnsley 2-1 in his debut Thursday night.

















Wayne Rooney says he is confident that Derby can reach the play-offs if they maintain consistency after their 2-1 victory against Barnsley

It may not have been a vintage performance by Wayne Rooney of past years, but the legend of England and Manchester United showed for 90 minutes what will be a great asset for Derby both on and off the field.

Phillip Cocu did not confirm whether Rooney would start or not before his debut, but in the end there was no problem with the Derby boss when he handed over to his new signing the captaincy and a spot in the center of the field immediately.

Any suggestion that Rooney is not prepared for the hustle and bustle of the Championship quickly suffocated. He started in the center of the field and in seven minutes he had won four tackles and a header.

It had been more than two months since the last time Rooney took the field to DC United, so naturally, some early cobwebs began to emerge for the 34-year-old man, and there were actually several times he didn't seem to be to match the pace of the game.

"My general fitness felt good," he said. Sky sports After the match. "I trained for a long time to prepare for this game and the important thing was the victory, which we desperately needed."

"I've had a lot of hard training sessions, and it's frustrating to do them as a player (and not play), but they helped me tonight."

The legs may not be what they were, but one thing you will never leave is the quality of your delivery. Twice in the first half he played free throws in the area that found the head of Curtis Davies, but his teammate could not do enough with them on any of the occasions.

Then came the great moment in the halftime blow. It was a fantastic ball to balance Barnsley's defense and find Jack Marriott, who clung to him to make him his home.

"The years pass but the genius never fades," Andy Hinchcliffe said in the comment box. "It was a perfect inch."

Rooney added: "I always found out as a front player that if you put the ball within the width of the goal, anything can happen, and I just tried to do it."

The second half was quieter as it moved to a slightly more advanced position. At 52 minutes there was an opportunity to score and level the game after Elliot Simoes had placed 1-1 for Barnsley, as he made a rare increase in the six-yard area. But he confused a header from Jason Knight's nod across the box, as it hit his shoulder and opened wide.

But he played a key role in the winner. Extending it widely to Andre Wisdom, who crossed for Martyn Waghorn to deliver the ball.

"It was a mature performance," said Rooney's former teammate at Manchester United, Darren Fletcher. Sky sports. "He played for the team again. I don't think the training suits him because we saw the quality moments he had when he was pinging in the park. That's his strength when he plays in the midfield and didn't have those points of sale.

"But he was involved in both goals, he worked hard for the team, he didn't give the ball away, he showed his maturity. Surrounded by young midfielders, he was like a player-coach and has seen Derby with a fantastic victory. How long has it been since He did not play, being his first game and in the conditions, I think he had a fantastic performance.

"The last five minutes he felt a little, but he has experience, he knows what he is doing. I think he will be very happy with his performance tonight and, most importantly, he will be happy that Derby has won."

"He is in the field. You can see the influence he has on the people around him; they are inspired by Wayne Rooney."

Fletcher was not wrong about his performance as coach of players in the field. That is Rooney's role in the club and he joined midfield Jason Knight, 18, and Max Bird, 19, who grew up watching him play for England in the World Cups and win trophy after trophy with Manchester United.

"It was very surreal," said Bird, who won the Man of the Match. Sky sports After the match. "I'm also a Man Utd fan, so playing with one of my heroes was a dream come true."

An obvious moment of frustration for Rooney was the way Marriott missed an opportunity when it was clean in the first half. And from that incident, I could see the value Derby will get by having so much experience in the field. The players around him will increase his game as they will want to impress him and many will disappoint him.

"It wasn't how it got lost, it was the way," Rooney said. "He was casual and lazy with that. I told him part-time and he said he thought I was offside, and I think you have to learn from that. Go and put the ball in the back of the net if you're out of play , and if you're not, you score the goal. Hopefully he won't do it again. "

It seems that Rooney, the player-coach, has arrived.