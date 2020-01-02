How Demi Lovato feels about the commitment of former Wilmer Valderrama

Demi lovato he always "wants the best,quot; for his ex-boyfriend and his lifelong love, Wilmer Valderrama.

It's only been a few hours since That 70's show Alumbre announced its commitment to the model Amanda Pacheco, sharing a photo of the proposal on social networks. While the actor's fans are excited about the news of their relationship, many also wonder how his ex, Lovato, feels about his engagement. The beloved former couple dated for almost six years before resigning in 2016.

The celebrity couple announced their separation in a joint statement, saying to their fans: "After almost 6 loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship."

"This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends," the joint statement continued. "We will always support each other. Thank you to all who have offered us kindness and support over the years."