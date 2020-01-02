How Demi Lovato feels about the commitment of former Wilmer Valderrama

Daniele Venturelli / Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images
Demi lovato he always "wants the best,quot; for his ex-boyfriend and his lifelong love, Wilmer Valderrama.
It's only been a few hours since That 70's show Alumbre announced its commitment to the model Amanda Pacheco, sharing a photo of the proposal on social networks. While the actor's fans are excited about the news of their relationship, many also wonder how his ex, Lovato, feels about his engagement. The beloved former couple dated for almost six years before resigning in 2016.
The celebrity couple announced their separation in a joint statement, saying to their fans: "After almost 6 loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship."
"This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends," the joint statement continued. "We will always support each other. Thank you to all who have offered us kindness and support over the years."
Despite their separation, the former have remained close friends in recent years. In 2018, Valderrama was there to support Lovato after his overdose and was seen visiting the singer in the hospital several times in the middle of her recovery.
But, in the romantic sense, Lovato and Valderrama have moved on.
As for how Lovato feels about Valderrama's commitment, a source tells E! News: "She is happy for Wilmer if he is happy. She always wants the best for him in life and is glad that he has found love."
"They will always be friends and have a special place in the hearts of others. But he also realized that he was not going to be her life partner and she knew it for a while," the source adds. "She went over that and has been going in a different direction. However, she wishes him all the best."
