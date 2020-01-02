Here's why Deepika Padukone finds Kartik Aaryan endearing

Kartik Aaryan is in a good space in his career right now. Although his films in 2019 had a good performance at the box office, he also has some quite interesting projects that could continue his good run. The young actor has developed a lot of fans on social networks and seems to have another special addition to the list that is none other than Deepika Padukone.

During an interview with a leading newspaper, Deepika talked about how she finds him endearing and hardworking. The Padmaavat actress said: "I saw it on Instagram or something and I said,quot; wow, it's really endearing "and I kept looking and kept looking. And I started watching it and there is something in it that I find so endearing that I find it extremely hardworking. No He apologizes for the fact … and this is all I understand. I have not seen him many times, so I do not know as a stranger, my understanding is that he is extremely concentrated, extremely motivated. And he does not apologize for that. "He will do whatever it takes to succeed. He will do whatever it takes to be on top, honest and don't apologize for that. And I love that about him. That's how I started following him and seeing his work. Then I saw the Dheeme Dheeme challenge, and I said "what is this step?" I kept watching it and kept watching it. And to save my life I couldn't take that step. Of course I tried at home and then I sent him a message, can you show me the step ? "Well, it sure would be interesting to see them at together on the screen.

On the job front, while Deepika is currently busy promoting her next Chhapaak movie, Kartik Aaryan is filming for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the long-awaited Dostana 2.