Greece, Israel and Cyprus move to build the East Med pipeline | Greece News

Athens, Greece – The governments of Greece, Israel and Cyprus have signed an agreement to build a pipeline that could supply Europe with 4 percent of its annual gas needs in the mid-decade.

"Today we simply do not sign a beneficial agreement. We seal our determination of a strategic connection between our countries in a region that now more than ever needs growth and security," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Thursday.

The agreement is a declaration of political will, but now it is up to the construction consortium, led by the Public Gas Corporation of Greece (DEPA) and the Italian Edison, to find the approximately six billion euros ($ 6.7 billion) that the Pipeline is estimated to cost.

East Med would extend almost 1,900 kilometers (1,181 miles) from the Israeli and Cypriot gas fields in the eastern Mediterranean to Italy through Greece.

Initially it would transport 10 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas per year, but could be doubled with the latest compression technology.

"This is a historic day for Israel," said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "Only a few days ago we started pumping (the) Leviathan (gas field).

"We have large amounts there. This means that a lot of money will enter the economy. That is good for peace because we have agreements with our Arab neighbors."

DEPA took the first step to make East Med viable on Thursday by committing to buy 2bcm of Israeli gas a year, which it believes it can sell to European gas distributors.

DEPA will buy the gas from Energean, another Greek company, which is developing nine Israeli gas fields.

"More pipelines, more gas inlets in the country, means more competition, and more competition means lower prices for the consumer," Energean CEO Mathios Rigas told Al Jazeera. "This is exactly what happened with our project in Israel … Then, both security of supply and competition will come through this pipeline."

The need for gas in Europe

The competition to provide gas to Europe is fierce, as the continent seeks to get rid of coal and high greenhouse gas emissions.

"The EU is carrying out the world's largest energy transition today, so this is where the largest market will be," said Ioannis Desypris, director of the Mytilineos Group, the leading independent electricity producer and gas trader in Greece.

Part of that demand is being met by shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

This year, the trans-Adriatic pipeline (TAP) will begin delivering gas from the Caspian Sea, through Turkey and Greece to Italy and the European market in general.

But that still leaves a gap in the market. The Oxford Institute for Energy Studies estimates that European demand will exceed the supply of LNG in two or three years.

"The previous European Commission had set a goal to find New Gas. Many LNG terminals were opened. Huge amounts of money were spent on TAP," says Desypris.

"The emphasis is now on New Gas. Where is the new gas? In the eastern Mediterranean. There is no other. The North Sea is depleted. Holland is running out."

Since 1999, Israel discovered about a billion cubic meters of gas. Cyprus has discovered at least three important gas fields since 2011. Both have more than enough gas for their domestic markets and are looking for export options. Greece, Cyprus and Israel have been discussing East Med since 2013.

Gas competition to enter the European market is fierce because, in the decarbonization process, even gas only has a limited window of opportunity.

"Probably in the 2020s there will be room for everyone's gas, at least in reasonable proportions. But once we reach 2030 … we would not be so sure," said Professor Jonathan Stern, who heads the Institute for Energy Studies from Oxford.

"What the models mostly show is that, if we are going to meet the Paris objectives (COP21), regardless of the consideration of net zero (emissions), then the gas has to remain relatively flat in terms of demand … and then publish 2030 has to decrease relatively quickly. "

The European Union has already declared its interest in East Med by promising 36.5 million euros for research and technical planning.

Complications with Russia, Turkey

Greece is expected to face the opposition of Turkey, which recently claimed a section of the Mediterranean through which the pipeline must pass as its own maritime jurisdiction. Greece also claimed the area in a law of 2011. The EU has declared that Turkey's claims are legally invalid.

"We have nothing to gain from tensions, but you know there are certain limits," Greek energy minister Kostis Hatzidakis told Al Jazeera.

"Everyone has to understand that this year is 2020, we are in Europe, we want all countries in the region in general to cooperate, but, of course, this has a prerequisite that is international law and a spirit of goodwill Mitsotakis hastened to stifle Turkey reactions, East Med does not threaten anyone Trilateral forums like ours are not directed against anyone.

"Regional cooperation is open to all, under one condition, that respect international law."

The sponsors of East Med and Turkey will probably have to find a modus operandi.

Article 79 of the International Law of the Sea says that coastal states "cannot prevent the placement or maintenance of … cables or pipes,quot;, but "the delineation of the course for the placement of such pipes on the continental shelf is subject to the consent of the coastal state. "