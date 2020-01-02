Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic lead the early voting of the All-Star fans | NBA News

The current MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic lead their respective conferences in the first returns for the NBA All-Star vote announced Thursday.

Doncic leads Antetokounmpo by 599 votes for first place among all players.

Luka Doncic starts the Mavericks offense against the Spurs



After his performance of Rookie of the Year, Doncic, 20, averages 29.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.9 assists with nine double three-pointers in 29 games. He leads the Western Conference vote with 1,073,957 fan votes.

















Giannis Antetokounmpo's 32 points proved decisive as the Milwaukee Bucks outperformed the Minnesota Timberwolves 106-104



Antetokounmpo, captain of the All-Star Game last season, leads the East with 1,073,358 votes. He is averaging 30.4 points, 13.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 33 games while leading the Bucks (31-5) to the best record in the NBA.

Fans represent 50 percent of the votes to determine the 10 holders of the NBA 2020 All-Star Game, which will take place at the United Center in Chicago on February 16.

All current NBA players and a media panel each represent 25 percent of the votes, and each voter completes a complete ballot with two guards and three players from the frontcourt of each conference.

Voting for fans, players and media will conclude on January 21 at 4:59 a.m. (UK time). The headlines and captains of the two teams will be announced on January 23.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is currently the only other player with more than 1 million votes with 1,020,851.

