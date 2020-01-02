George Michael's ex was ordered to stay away from the sister's funeral

WENN / Kate Wooldridge

Melanie Panayiotou, the 55-year-old sister of the creator of hits & # 39; Faith & # 39;, was found dead on Christmas Day by her sister Yioda, and is expected to rest on the same plot as the singer.

Up News Info –

George MichaelThe former Fadi Fawaz was reportedly expelled from the funeral of the singer's late sister, Melanie Panayiotou.

The 55-year-old sister was found dead on Christmas Day (December 25) by her sister Yioda, three years after the death of George, 53, with reports suggesting that Melanie had struggled to overcome her brother's death .

According to the British newspaper The Sun, the hairdresser Fadi was told to "stay away" from the funeral, after starting a legal fight over his claim for a part of the previous one. Wham! The equity of $ 129.5 million (£ 98 million) from Star.

The relationship between Fadi and George's family reached a critical point after he was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage in July, after squatting in the $ 6.6 million (£ 5 million) mansion of his former lover .

A source told the publication that Fadi had done "nothing but raise stress and sadness after George's death," and explained that "the family's decision was to snub him" so they could "cry without distraction."

Melanie is expected to rest on the same plot as George and her mother Lesley at the Highgate Cemetery in London.