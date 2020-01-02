Gedson Fernandes: Manchester United goal available as Benfica open to offers | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML27e88eaf877be066373769c8346f15e79% %MINIFYHTML27e88eaf877be066373769c8346f15e710%

Benfica is listening to offers for Manchester United's goal, Gedson Fernandes.

The 20-year-old Portuguese international is one of many midfielders that attracts United's interest in the January window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that the club is looking to recruit midfield after injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

It is believed that Benfica wants to lend Fernandes for 18 months with a purchase option.

Lyon and AC Milan have made formal offers for Fernandes, but their preference is to move to the Premier League.

Fernandes has not appeared in the last seven games of Benfica and is believed to have fallen out of favor

He has not appeared in the last seven games of Benfica and is believed to have fought with head coach Bruno Lage.

The Fernandes release clause is £ 102 million, but Benfica has admitted that they will not get that kind of money for a disadvantaged player.

