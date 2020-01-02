Gabrielle Union 2020 celebrations became S – t, literally

I hope this is not a sign of what will come Gabrielle Union.

After saying goodbye to 2019, the superstar and her husband Dwyane Wade I returned home. Unfortunately, that was when things turned, well, s% * t. "Trying to be responsible and use UBER and our driver asked to use our bathroom 15-20 minutes later," he said. tweeted on Wednesday. "Dude fell to the ground. I'm glad we have a reading material available and at home that screams & # 39; Come in, get comfortable and leave the children in the pool & # 39; Welcome to the people of 2020."

The rest in the bathroom caused a great bad smell among its more than four million followers. "Come on, you have to admit," wrote one user"Telling people that the first thing they did in the new decade was to drop into the house of D. Wade & Gabrielle is a great victory for the next 10 years." Heavy on other, "Girl, this is how psychological thrillers begin hahaha! You are all so nice people that I wouldn't have let you in."