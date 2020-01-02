Gabrielle Union 2020 celebrations became S – t, literally

Photo by Ali Rhodes / Courtesy of sbe
I hope this is not a sign of what will come Gabrielle Union.
After saying goodbye to 2019, the superstar and her husband Dwyane Wade I returned home. Unfortunately, that was when things turned, well, s% * t. "Trying to be responsible and use UBER and our driver asked to use our bathroom 15-20 minutes later," he said. tweeted on Wednesday. "Dude fell to the ground. I'm glad we have a reading material available and at home that screams & # 39; Come in, get comfortable and leave the children in the pool & # 39; Welcome to the people of 2020."
The rest in the bathroom caused a great bad smell among its more than four million followers. "Come on, you have to admit," wrote one user"Telling people that the first thing they did in the new decade was to drop into the house of D. Wade & Gabrielle is a great victory for the next 10 years." Heavy on other, "Girl, this is how psychological thrillers begin hahaha! You are all so nice people that I wouldn't have let you in."
Others, however, barely blushed at the driver's question and applauded the duo for their kindness. "This is your busiest work night of the year," explained one tweeter. "And he doesn't have a bathroom in the office."
Additional other"As someone who drives for Uber in Los Angeles, I appreciate you letting him use his bathroom. After a certain time, finding open places and having a public restaurant that you can use is really difficult. So thanks for being so kind your driver." .
For its part, Union is using the new decade as a new beginning, leaving behind any litter, literal and figurative, in the past. After all, the last few months have not been easy. In November, a few days after it was revealed that he would not return to America has talentVariety reported that the 47-year-old woman had expressed concern about the "offensive,quot; incidents that took place during her time on the NBC program. Following his accusations, SAG-AFTRA launched an investigation with Time & # 39; s Up.
"2019 brought so many lessons, so many blessings," he reflected in an Instagram post. "There were blessings that disguised themselves as failures or humiliation and I am very grateful for that. I learned that in my quest to live my most authentic life, I let my ego take over my soul. I have been asking: pray, mediate so that any opportunity , friendship, relationship person (commercial or personal), experience, always focus my peace, my joy and my grace. Anything that comes my way that moves me away from being my most authentic being, is not for me. "
"My most authentic self was crying to remember that true freedom does not come with my silence when I should be at the front doing the work for real change and starting with the most marginalized of us," he continued. "May 2020 brings more clarity, more courage, more wisdom, more lessons, more failures and more blessings. Greetings to more peace, love and grace."
