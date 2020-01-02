G Herbo caught in the camera Grinding a mysterious woman

%MINIFYHTML9382d2f389b19c003ce5b5c93d3f3ef09% %MINIFYHTML9382d2f389b19c003ce5b5c93d3f3ef010%

There is also a private conversation between the rapper & # 39; Never Cared & # 39; and another woman who leaked on the Internet, with the two exchanging spicy messages.

From G Herbo (Lil grass) started dating Taina Williams, they have set their partners' goals by flaunting their mutual affection in social networks. The couple has never been caught in the drama, but that could change soon after the rapper was caught by the camera getting too close to a mysterious woman.

In a video that has been circulating online, Herbo was seen wrapping her arms around the unidentified woman while grinding her in a nightclub. Although the woman's face could not be seen, many believe it is not Tania. After all, according to her Instagram feed, the stepdaughter of Fabulous I was in Atlanta when the video was taken.

Not only that, but an alleged private conversation between Herbo and another woman has emerged on the Internet. Herbo and the girl were flirting, and the first one said, "I have to go to Chicago, haha, so I want to see you now! That's why I said that." On top of that, the two exchanged spicy messages with each other.

Neither Herbo nor Taina have responded to the report, although it seems not to bother them. The couple spent New Year's Eve together, and on January 1, Taina shared a series of photos of her PDAs with Herbo. "The happy new year for me is about finding ways and new reasons to love you" with many more with you, "he said, labeling Herbo's account.

Rapper "Never Cared" also visited Instagram to post a series of photos of them together. "LOL F ** K THE FINE SUBTITLE MAN AS F ** K I SAW HIM IN THE RESTAURANT AND JUST WANTED TO TAKE A PHOTO," he said about his girlfriend along with photos of them matching in black.