French target for Lord Du Mesnil | Racing news





Lord Du Mesnil, ridden by Alain Cawley

Richard Hobson has the Grand Steeple-Chase in Paris as a possible option for Lord Du Mesnil, after the fit hunter completed a hat-trick within a month at Haydock.

Initially, Hobson did not plan to execute Lord Du Mesnil on Monday, but the horse was so well after winning the Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase just nine days before he sent him back to Merseyside for the Last Fling Handicap Chase.

Taking full advantage of the race, Lord Du Mesnil was left without a convincing winner and transformed after a summer vacation, with his first success of three in Newcastle.

Defi Sacre, the Cotswolds-shaped coach, also accumulated a fast & # 39; hat-trick & # 39; in disability chases last month, and said about Lord Du Mesnil: "It's fantastic, really good.

"He came back from a summer break, and since he put his head in front, he has been a different horse."

"He is A1. He has been in the field with Defi Sacre. Both are entitled to a short break, after winning three each in the last four weeks."

Lord Du Mesnil has been mentioned in the offices for the Grand National this season, and Hobson confirmed that he will enter, but is more likely to wait another year.

"It's open to options," he said.

"I reprogrammed it, he only went to The Last Fling because he was in very good condition after Tommy Whittle, so I thought we would go again."

"The biggest option for me this year is the Grand Steeple-Chase in Paris in May.

"As far as Aintree fences are concerned, I would rather run it at the Becher in December next season so that I have an idea of ​​the fences on a shorter trip and on the ground that will be attractive to him."

"It is the horse that is progressing now."

Conditions would have to be unusually difficult in Aintree this spring to tempt Hobson to participate in this year's National with Lord Du Mesnil.

He added about the seven-year-old: "He will have a ticket to the Grand National, but unless it is really a bottomless ground, I think we will probably avoid it."

"But never say never.

"You'll get all those tickets, we'll see how the horse is and we'll go from there."

"One step at a time: he has already passed this season. He is a very good horse, and we must respect that."

"He has so many options. We just have to ensure his well-being and he gets his land wherever he goes. That is the key. It makes no sense to compete unless he gets his land."

Defi Sacre's hat-trick came in a slightly shorter time span, with two wins in Newbury and one in Musselburgh. You are ready to return to the track of Edinburgh for the Day of the Scottish judgments of bet365 on February 1.

"It was a great performance in Newbury on Saturday," said Hobson.

"I hope I can move forward again, with a little luck."

"He will probably go to Musselburgh, all right, for one of the races there, probably one of two miles."

Chic Name could be destined for National Edinburgh on the same card, having finished third and fourth in two cross-country chases in Cheltenham.

Hobson said: "He has been placed in two cross-country chases and has been the best of the British in a land he absolutely hates, so it will go well and fresh for the Edinburgh National."