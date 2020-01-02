Former Maryland coach DJ Durkin hired as Ole Miss's assistant

Ole Miss added DJ Durkin as an assistant coach on Thursday, Durkin's first coach since he was fired as Maryland's head coach after the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair and an investigation that revealed a disturbing culture within the program.

Durkin, who was fired by Maryland in October 2018, consulted for college and professional teams in the past 14 months, but had not received a full-time coach position until he was added to the staff of head coach Lane Kiffin on Thursday.

MORE: SN 2019 All-Americans

His dismissal was preceded by the death of McNair, which was the result of the heat stroke suffered in a team training on May 29, 2018. In August, an ESPN report alleged that there was a toxic culture within the Durkin program, and Maryland suspended Durkin while initiating an investigation into the allegations.

In October, the investigation concluded that Durkin failed to stop abusive strength and conditioning coach Rick Court (who resigned after the ESPN report), fostered a culture that prevented players from speaking and ignored them when they did, showed videos violent as motivational tools. during team meals and received relatively low scores in exit polls sent by players.

As expected, the announcement of the rebels does not mention any of that. Nor does it specify what Durkin's duties will be within the program. Athletic director Keith Carter issued a statement defending the investigation process that led to the hiring of Durkin.