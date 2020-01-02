Fleeing war, poverty, African migrants face racism in Egypt | Egypt news

Two Sudanese sisters, Seham and Ekhlas Bashir, were taking their children home from primary school in a neighborhood in Cairo when a group of Egyptian teenagers gathered around them. The boys made fun of them, calling them "slaves,quot; and other insults. Then they tried to rip Ekhlas's clothes off.

A spectator intervened, scolding the young bullies, and the sisters and their three children managed to escape. But they were shaken.

They had just arrived in Cairo months before, fleeing violence in their homeland. The harassment brought traumatic memories of detention, torture and rape that they said they had experienced at the hands of militias in the Nuba Mountains of Sudan.

"We have come here seeking security," Ekhlas said, recounting the incident that took place in November. "But the reality was very different."

Egypt has been for decades a refuge for migrants from sub-Saharan Africa trying to escape war or poverty. But the streets of Cairo, a metropolis of some 20 million, can bring new dangers in the form of racist harassment or even violence in a way that other important migrant communities here, such as Libyans and Syrians, do not face.

While other major African migration centers such as Europe have been struggling with racist violence, Egypt has only made small beginnings to address the problem.

The United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM) says that Egypt is home to more than six million migrants, more than half of them from Sudan and South Sudan, where simmering conflicts continue to displace tens of thousands of people annually. For some, Egypt is a destination and a paradise, the closest and easiest country for them to enter.

For others, it is a transit point before attempting the dangerous crossing of the Mediterranean into Europe.

On visits to several migrant communities throughout Cairo, at least two dozen sub-Saharan Africans, including four children, told The Associated Press that they had suffered racist insults, sexual harassment or other abuses in the last three months .

The children said they threw stones and trash when they went to or came from school. A woman from Ethiopia said neighbors knock on the windows of her family's house and shout "slaves,quot; before disappearing into the night.

& # 39; Unacceptable & # 39;

There are indications that Egypt is beginning to recognize and censor racist crimes.

In November, there was a public protest over a video that went viral and showed three Egyptian teenagers bullying a child from South Sudan.

In the video, taken by mobile phone, teenagers block the child's path, laughing and making fun of his appearance before trying to take his backpack.

As a result, the police arrested and held the teenagers for a day before their families reached an agreement with the family of the boy in southern Sudan, John Manuth.

Weeks later, the president of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, was the host of Manuth in a youth forum in the Egyptian complex of Sharm el-Sheikh and made a high-level recognition of the problem.

"They are our guests and the negative treatment is neither acceptable nor allowed," el-Sisi told the audience.

In 2018, a court sentenced a man who was known to harass the refugees to seven years in prison and beat a South Sudan teacher who had worked at a community school for refugees in Cairo.

Refugees and human rights workers say the country still has a long way to go.

& # 39; Challenges persist & # 39;

Reported cases of sexual and gender-based violence against migrants have increased in recent months, according to IOM. Women and girls are the most affected, but so are vulnerable men and boys, said Shirley De Leon, the organization's project development officer. He said that could be due in part to the economic tensions in Egypt: "the challenges persist and are exacerbated by inflation, eroded income and high youth unemployment."

Most immigrants live in poor and crowded neighborhoods, where they form island communities in small and crowded apartment buildings. The idea is to protect vulnerable families and newcomers from abuse.

Racism has roots in Egyptian society. For centuries, Egypt was colonized by the Arab, Turkish and European imperial powers. Lighter skin was identified with the elite.

Egyptians with darker complexions and sub-Saharan Africans have been portrayed as porters, waiters and cleaners in films for decades. Some Egyptians still blatantly address people because of their skin color, calling them "black," "dark," or "chocolate." Historically, many have preferred to think of themselves as Arabs, rather than Africans.

Attia Essawi, an expert in African affairs at the Al-Ahram Center for Political and Strategic Studies in Cairo, says it will take a lot to break some social beliefs.

"The authorities should be decisive, with more severe measures against racism and intimidation," he said.

But for many, reporting a crime is not an option.

Two South Sudanese women, who work as part-time maids, told the AP news agency that they had been sexually assaulted by their employers. Neither reported the complaints to the police, since one of them has not finalized his documents as an immigrant in Egypt and the other feared reprisals from his attacker. For the same reasons, they spoke on condition of anonymity.

Now, they and others say they make sure they are home at dusk and only go out in groups.

El-Sisi has said in the past that his country does not need refugee camps, because it is cozy and absorbs them so easily. Many immigrants from sub-Saharan Africa legally enter the country but run out of visas. Law enforcement to those who remain illegally is lax, and a large number of them work in the large informal economy as street vendors and home cleaners.

In a cafe frequented by migrants in a central neighborhood of Cairo, Ethiopian refugee Ahmed el-Athiopi says he came to the city five years ago to escape repression in his home. He believes that the only reason he has been able to keep a job is because he earns half that of an Egyptian.

For now, however, he says that Cairo remains his best available option.

"I hope things get better in the future. Here it is much better than in my country of origin, since there is likely to be zero chances to leave for Europe," he said.