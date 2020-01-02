Fashion Predictions of the Golden Globes 2020: See the main trends to wait!

Wondering what to expect from the Golden Globe Awards this year?

As for the winners of the category, we cannot reveal much, mainly because, like all of you, we will be watching the exciting annual live event on Sunday, January 5 at night, but thanks to resident E! style expert Zanna Roberts Rassi, now we can provide some fashion forecast.

In this elegant first look clip tonight Golden Globes: the internal guide of E! Special, which will offer viewers a more complete preview of the awards program starting at 11 p.m., Rassi shares his predictions about the red carpet sets of the night. And although not even she can say with certainty which celebrities will use what will come on Sunday, Zanna uses her long experience in the industry to formulate some compelling hypotheses.

According to her, bright colors, metallic tones and technicolor patterns are very likely to dominate the next Globes carpet.