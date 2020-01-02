Farhan Akhtar announces the release date of Toofan



Farhan Akhtar is a multi-talented actor. Not only does it emulate well, but it also sings impressively. Today, the actor turned to social networks to share the release date of his next movie Toofan. The actor will play a boxer in the movie that will be released in theaters on October 2. The creators have also released some posters of the film and all this has made the audience more excited to see this on the big screen. When sharing the release date of the film, Farhan wrote: "When life becomes more difficult, you become stronger. Iss saal #Toofan uthega. Released 10/02/2020. Happy to share this exclusive image with you as we enter in the new year. I hope you like it. I "



The film that tells the story of a boxer is produced by Ritesh Sidwani, Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who also directs the film. In addition to Farhan Akhtar, the film also features Vijay Maurya, Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in key roles. The project also marks the second collaboration of Farhan and Rakeysh, after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013). We are excited about this, and you?