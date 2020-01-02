Fallon Sherrock: I can win the World Darts Championship title in the future | Darts news

Sherrock was rewarded for her sensational career with a place like & # 39; challenger & # 39; in the Premier League on night two in Nottingham

















Fallon Sherrock insists there is no reason why he cannot win the World Darts Championship in the future

Fallon Sherrock has already made history by becoming the first woman to win a match in the World Darts Championship, but he believes that he may win the entire tournament in the future.

Sherrock was the star of the 2020 World Championship, and still strives to achieve greatness after his success at Alexandra Palace.

He reached the third round this year, beating the eleventh seeded Mensur Suljovic on the road, but insists he can go further in the competition in the future.

When asked if he could ever win the World Championship, Sherrock said Sky sports news: "Maybe. My game is improving all the time, the female darts are improving all the time, so there is nothing to say that one day I can't lift that trophy at the end.

Peter Wright won the Sid Waddell Trophy after beating Michael van Gerwen 7-3 in the final

"The possibilities are endless. I hope that in the next 12 months people will see my best game."

"I can improve what I have done and I hope that playing with the best players in these stages will help me achieve it."

"Then, hopefully, if I can go back to Ally Pally next year and beat a couple more people, that would be my achievement of the year right now."

Sherrock is & # 39; excited & # 39; to participate in this year's Premier League and World Series events

The newly crowned & # 39; Queen of the Palace & # 39; He will perform at Night Two in Nottingham, where he will play one of the nine best male players in the world.

They have also given him a place in the six events at the invitation of the World Series around the world in 2020, and he admits he cannot expect an exciting season.

PDC President Barry Hearn revealed to players competing in the 2020 Premier League and confirmed the format of the competition.

Sherrock added: "I'm so excited for next year. I have to get on big stages with all these important men now and do something I can only dream of."

"Playing these men and traveling the world doing something that I love to do, playing darts, is incredible. I can only dream about that and now it is happening."

"I really want to go to the World Series in New York. I have never been there, so I am so excited to see all the people there and how they will greet me and my base fan, and obviously seeing some of the sights too. ".

