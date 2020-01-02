Exclusive: Neena Gupta in The Last Color as part of the Oscar list

Oscar's long-awaited list is out and we have reason to celebrate. The directorial debut of Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna, The Last Color, which features veteran Neena Gupta, is one of 344 films that are running for a nomination in the Best Film category of 2019 for 92North Dakota Academy Awards.

Vikas Khanna shared the news on social networks and the award-winning national actress also went to Twitter to express her happiness for the achievement. Neena Gupta, who has returned with films like Mulk, Badhaai Ho and also the short film that Khujli shared with Filmfare, "I'm trying to be less happy. It's too early to celebrate, since the movie just appeared on the list and has a long journey ahead before we can celebrate. But at least he's eligible now. That's comforting. "

When asked if he expected to appear on the Academy list, he said modestly: “I had no expectations at all. It is a small film without the backing of a large banner, made with Vikas money. So, we weren't expecting much. But it makes us happy since a little movie made with love has been appreciated. We can only hope for the best. "Speaking of Vikas' reaction to the news, Neena said:" He's busy changing planes right now. He sent me a text message congratulating me. I replied that one message is not enough. I want to talk to you. "She also shared:" Vikas was delighted with this news and joked: "Chalo Meryl Streep ke upar tumhara naam aa gaya,quot;, referring to the list of Oscars. "

The Last Color addresses an ancient taboo that surrounds widows in Vrindavan and Varanasi in India. The film is adapted from Khanna's own book with the same title. Vikas was not available to comment while on his way to the United States. Neena, who currently enjoys a professional revival, will soon be seen in films like Panga, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, among others.

In response to one of Khanna's tweets, Badhaai Ho's actress wrote on Twitter: "I can't believe I'm so happy."

In his other publications, Khanna mentions the launch of Neeraj Ghaywan in 2015, Masaan has been a great influence and inspiration behind The Last Color. He thanked the director and the actors (Vicky Kaushal and Richa Chadha) for inadvertently motivating him through his work. Check out Vikas Khanna's publications on The Last Color.