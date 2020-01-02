Evelyn Lozada enjoys the snow with her children, Shaniece Hairston and Carl Leo Crawford, in new photos after finding Jesus Chris; Fans of the & # 39; basketball wives & # 39; they are obsessed with their awesome daughter

Evelyn Lozada of Basketball Wives Fame, he decided to spend the New Year's holiday in Aspen, Colorado, with his two children: Shaniece Hairston and Carl Leo Crawford.

The reality TV star delighted fans with tons of images in which he has fun with his son and daughter in the snow.

In addition to being a television personality, Evelyn is also a paid model for several well-known brands, so she took the opportunity to turn family vacations into a really sexy photo shoot. Fans go crazy over the fact that Evelyn's daughter is so beautiful.

A supporter wrote: “Your daughter is magnificent without apology! Its beauty definitely shines from within. I can see your inner being through your eyes and smile. You did a great job with your children. Just talking about the vibe I got in this video, be blessed. "

This sponsor explained: "I don't care what anyone says, you'll always be my favorite person I never met. Welcome to Colorado, I'm from Denver."

A third follower explained: "Acts Ella @evelynlozada will always be my friend in my head hahaha everyone always says that I remind them of Evelyn 🙌🏽❤️😩😭 #Bronxforever,quot;.

Evelyn recently appeared in the headlines after a great fight with Ogom "OG,quot; Chijindu, and decided to change her life by getting baptized and stop having premarital sex.

She said: "I ended up with premarital sex. I felt that … (in) those relationships, I lost a piece of myself, every time I had sex (out of wedlock)."

She continued: “When things are going very, very well in your life, be it maternity, career, personal relationships, just life in general, the devil has a very cunning and fun way of trying to get you out of your mind path negatively , BS. It's very clear to me, and I'm always baffled because I like it, um, I see what you're doing. I say all this to say, never let negativity, people, anything, get you out of your way and your mission and the things you are trying to achieve, because the closer you get to that goal, the devil will try. And come in and steal your joy. That is my message for today. "

The media personality later added: "There are things that happen in Basketball Wives that, obviously, I only have control of myself and how I respond when someone tells me certain things." I will keep all the way a hundred when I was in Miami I didn't care. I did crazy things, said crazy things, and moved on with my life, and I had no awareness about it. But even with the filming of last season, you move away and I process things. I think about things, and I say & # 39; oh my God, maybe that was not the right way to handle that situation & # 39; or & # 39; What will my daughter think when I see this? & # 39; I always know that I need to do better. "

Evelyn knows how to please her fans.



