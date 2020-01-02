European stocks enjoy new year rally on trade deal optimism and Chinese stimulus

By Admin0
Uncategorized

European stocks started the new year with a rally on Thursday as trade optimism continued and Chinas central bank gave markets a boost.
The Stoxx 600
SXXP, +1.04%
  jumped 1%, along with the FTSE 100
UKX, +0.99%
  , while the French CAC
PX1, +1.34%

%%

Recent Articles

Salman Khan danced until 2020 and these photos are proof

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Many stars made sure to enter the New Year in style. While some headed to dream vacation spots, others made sure they were close...
Read more

Cristiano Ronaldo and the 20 best international scorers of all time

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Twitter Sexpert asks the shortest and longest women who took sleep with men!

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Popular British relationship expert Oloni, a self-proclaimed "expert,quot; on Twitter, decided to ask women what was the shortest time and the longest...
Read more

How to apply the self tanner to get a natural shine – Expert advice – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

Top Blankets: street vendors in Spain who take the fashion world | Spain news

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
Barcelona, ​​Spain - They are used to selling their work to major fashion brands, or seeing it appear on the pages of publications such...
Read more
©