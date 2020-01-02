European stocks enjoy new year rally on trade deal optimism and Chinese stimulus

European stocks enjoy new year rally on trade deal optimism and Chinese stimulusBy Admin0January 2, 2020UncategorizedShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp European stocks started the new year with a rally on Thursday as trade optimism continued and Chinas central bank gave markets a boost. The Stoxx 600 SXXP, +1.04% jumped 1%, along with the FTSE 100 UKX, +0.99% , while the French CAC PX1, +1.34% … %%ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Recent Articles Salman Khan danced until 2020 and these photos are proof Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 2, 2020 0 Many stars made sure to enter the New Year in style. While some headed to dream vacation spots, others made sure they were close... Read moreCristiano Ronaldo and the 20 best international scorers of all time Sports Lisa Witt - January 2, 2020 0 Read moreTwitter Sexpert asks the shortest and longest women who took sleep with men! Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 2, 2020 0 Popular British relationship expert Oloni, a self-proclaimed "expert,quot; on Twitter, decided to ask women what was the shortest time and the longest... Read moreHow to apply the self tanner to get a natural shine – Expert advice – Up News Info Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 2, 2020 0 Read moreTop Blankets: street vendors in Spain who take the fashion world | Spain news Latest News Matilda Coleman - January 2, 2020 0 Barcelona, Spain - They are used to selling their work to major fashion brands, or seeing it appear on the pages of publications such... Read more