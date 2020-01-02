Erica Mena is proud to call her husband Safaree "The leader of our kingdom,quot;

Erica Mena falls in love with Safaree in early 2020. She told fans that he created her best job so far, and also said she is proud to have such a husband. Check out Erica's message on her IG account below.

24 January 24, 2020, STRAITT 🙌🏽🙌🏾🙌🏿 I saw my husband literally create his best work. Very honored to call him the leader of our kingdom. That is all!!! @safaree ", Erica subtitled her post.

Someone praised the couple and said: "When you have a real one,quot; In your life things start to fit as they should. "

One commenter said: ‘I love this couple. You know they really love each other because they never convey their arguments on social media, what many couples do now. They only support and love each other and ignore all hatred. That has to be difficult. This is a couple to truly support. "

An Instagram installer posted this: ‘A Puerto Rican mother and a Jamaican father and Erica Mena is her mother! Hahaha, your daughter is going to have a handful. "

A staunch fan said that "I really love how they motivate and raise each other like a wife and a husband should … it is beautiful to see each and every one of the achievements they conquered and we look forward to many more to come."

Another of Erica's fans said: "God bless your Safari, you can continue with much success so proud of you." He will never be an amazing father and a great husband that God bless you both. "

Just the other day, Erica shared her gratitude publicly on her social media account for the great life she has.

She has the best husband, Safaree, and is also waiting for her baby. Fans can't wait to meet the baby too.



