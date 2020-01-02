Erdogan prepares a new military intervention, sending troops to Libya

ISTANBUL – Only months after organizing a third military incursion in Syria, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey is preparing another military intervention abroad, this time to send troops to Libya.
He has organized a special session of Parliament, where his party has a majority, on Thursday to approve the plan, which will surely happen.
Libya's gambit is undoubtedly the latest example of Turkey's growing self-confidence as a regional power, analysts say. But some have begun to wonder why Mr. Erdogan is looking to get more deeply involved there now, noting that domestic politics is never far from Mr. Erdogan's calculations.
Erdogan has also long maintained the ambition of a kind of restoration of the Ottoman Empire, restoring Turkey's leadership position in the Muslim world with an expansive foreign policy. That aspiration is popular at home, and the mission in Libya, part of the former Ottoman domain, fits almost that vision.
His assertive foreign policy has given Mr. Erdogan a useful list of challengers he can point out abroad, helping him to foster nationalism and keep his support at home, even while aggressively pursuing Turkish interests.
Six months later The loss of Istanbul in the local elections, its most significant electoral setback in a 25-year political career, Erdogan, 65, is considering holding general elections in 2020, according to some political analysts.
Although his term extends until 2023, his own fall in polls and the fragmentation of his party make him consider an early election in the fall, said Mehmet Ali Kulat, political consultant and pollster in Ankara.
A faltering Turkish economy [anemic growth, a weakened currency and worrying inflation and unemployment] can only add urgency to the president's considerations.
A speech that Mr. Erdogan delivered to the Turkish diaspora in London in December closely resembled a campaign speech.
"Turkey is in reliable hands," he told the meeting. “Today there is a Turkey much more powerful than 17 years ago. It is not a country that can be easily played. There is a determined Turkey now, which sets the rules of the game in its region and also avoids plots. "
That assertive stance has helped Erdogan arouse nationalist feelings about foreign enemies and rally his main supporters, Ali Bayramoglu, who was close to Erdogan's party in his early years, he said. It is also typical of the combative style by which Mr. Erdogan is known.
"Our right-wing parties didn't usually act as if they didn't care about the United States," Bayramoglu said. “This independence, this challenge is something new. Turkish right-wing voters love it. "
With some justification, Mr. Erdogan has argued that he has security interests in both Iraq and Syria, as Turkey shares a long border with both of them and has suffered the instability that spills out of its conflicts. With Libya he has made similar arguments, as well as historical ones.
Mr. Erdogan himself said last week that Libya was the last of the Ottoman territories to get lost and that Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk fought and was wounded there as a young officer.
"It is not difficult to convince the Turkish public of the need for intervention in Libya, partly due to the Ottoman legacy," said Asli Aydintasbas, a member of the European Human Rights Council, in written comments.
But there are also Turkish interests at stake. Under Mr. Erdogan's agreement with Libya there is a desire to position Turkey to explore oil and gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, off the coast of Cyprus, in competition with Greece, Cyprus, Egypt and Israel, analysts say .
"Turkey does not want to be frozen from the big game that revolves around hydrocarbon deposits in the Eastern Mediterranean," said Aydintasbas.
As in Syria, Turkey wants to have troops on the ground in Libya to gain a place at the table, he said.
Syrian proxy fighters backed by Turkey have already arrived in Libya, and more have gathered in training camps in Turkey before deployment, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an independent monitoring organization.
The measures follow greater support this summer from Mr. Erdogan to the Government of the National Agreement of Libya, or G.N.A., headed by Prime Minister Fayez Al-Sarraj.
Turkey sent military advisers, weapons and a fleet of 20 drones to defend Tripoli from the attack of the forces of General Khalifa Hifter, which controls much of eastern Libya and is backed by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.
After Russia got involved recently, sending forces hired to support General Hifter's offensive, Erdogan raised the ante.
Turkish assistance under the new agreement will be extended to training and capacity building, A recent report from the European Council on Foreign Relations reported.
"Now it seems that Turkey will not only defend G.N.A. but influence its future security configuration," he said.
Turkey has already signed an agreement for an exclusive economic area with the Tripoli government. If the Libyan government falls, the agreement would fall with him.
So, Erdogan is trying to protect that agreement, said Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, Ankara director of the German Marshall Fund in the United States.
Turkey has already started its own exploration drilling in northern Cyprus, which was punished with sanctions last year by the European Union.
Even if it found gas, Turkey would have difficulty exploiting any discovery due to the threat of new European sanctions, Unluhisarcikli said.
Therefore, Mr. Erdogan's actions were primarily intended to disrupt the activities of his opponents, he added.
But Mr. Erdogan's increasingly aggressive fishing has baffled his neighbors, especially in Greece, who now openly worry about confrontation.
Diplomats in Athens and Brussels said the situation was the most tense in more than two decades, since 1996, when the two neighbors exchanged fire in the Aegean.
Under pressure, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece is ready to change decades of foreign policy, and announced Sunday that he was prepared to take Turkey to international arbitration at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.
But diplomats in Brussels admit that there is only one time when they can put pressure on Turkey, considering how desperately they depend on Erdogan to control the flow of migrants to Europe, which was destabilized by the arrival of more than one million asylum seekers in 2015
Now, Erdogan faces the possibility of a new refugee crisis from Syria, where Russian and Syrian government forces have redoubled their offensive in Idlib, the last province controlled by the rebels.
Looking for the potential of a crisis while German Chancellor Angel Merkel prepares to visit Turkey this month, Erdogan has warned that it will be forced to open the doors for refugees to enter Europe again.
Elsewhere, Mr. Erdogan's flirting with Russia has aroused American and European anger. Also his incursion into Syria, despite the apparent green light of President Trump. Usually, Mr. Erdogan has none of that.
"Of course, everyone gives us advice:" What are you doing in Syria? "They say." When will you leave Syria? "Erdogan said in London.
“We only have one answer for them:‘ What are you doing in Syria? Do you have an edge there? No. And what are you doing there? You go there from a distance of 10,000 kilometers, 3,000, 5,000. But we have a limit of 911 kilometers long. "
So far, Trump has not acted before Congress attempts to punish Turkey for its purchase of the Russian S400 missile system and for violating US sanctions against Iran.
That has not prevented Erdogan from threatening to close US access to Turkish bases, including the Incirlik Air Base, which houses approximately 50 US tactical nuclear weapons.
Erdogan has also remained faithful to the Arab Spring uprisings since they began in 2011, disagreeing with long-standing dictators in Egypt, Tunisia and Libya, as well as in the United States.
Even when other Western nations stopped receiving support when the extremists took over the uprisings or, as in the case of Egypt, a counterrevolution overthrew the elected Islamist government, Turkey supported the Islamic groups that emerged from the uprisings.
In Libya, Turkey supported rebel groups based in Tripoli and Misurata since the beginning of the uprising.
That support has become a regional position, in alliance with the rich state of the Gulf of Qatar, against Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.
These groups support opposing power forces in Libya and Syria and represent a new line of failure in the Middle East. Mr. Erdogan is determined to run his camp.
"Today there is a Turkey with an independent foreign policy, which performs operations for its own national security without seeking anyone's permission," he said in London.
Hwaida Saad contributed reports from Beirut and Matina Stevis-Gridneff of Brussels.