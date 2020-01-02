Erdogan prepares a new military intervention, sending troops to Libya

ISTANBUL – Only months after organizing a third military incursion in Syria, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey is preparing another military intervention abroad, this time to send troops to Libya.

He has organized a special session of Parliament, where his party has a majority, on Thursday to approve the plan, which will surely happen.

Libya's gambit is undoubtedly the latest example of Turkey's growing self-confidence as a regional power, analysts say. But some have begun to wonder why Mr. Erdogan is looking to get more deeply involved there now, noting that domestic politics is never far from Mr. Erdogan's calculations.

Erdogan has also long maintained the ambition of a kind of restoration of the Ottoman Empire, restoring Turkey's leadership position in the Muslim world with an expansive foreign policy. That aspiration is popular at home, and the mission in Libya, part of the former Ottoman domain, fits almost that vision.