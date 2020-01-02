Enter Dr. Phil & # 39; s Bizarre $ 5 Million Mansion

Dr. PhilHe is selling his Beverly Hills mansion, but it is not exactly the cozy home one could imagine.

A step in the house of 6,000 square feet and it is clear that the farm was not created exactly with the presenter of the talk show in mind. On the one hand, the mansion is decorated in dark and avant-garde tones, with metallic finishes splashed around the residence, which is on the list for $ 5,750,000. In addition, the house with five bedrooms and six bathrooms is decorated in what can only be described as an eclectic style that differs greatly from the straight personality of its owner.

That said, it seems that Dr. Phil was not the one who lived in the villa since his purchase in 2007. In 2015, Dr. Phil's son, Jordan McGraw opened the doors of the Los Angeles mansion to reveal how Tim BurtonHe inspired his interior design. He told the Daily Mail: "The whole place, the idea is that Tim Burton threw up on a canvas and turned into a house."