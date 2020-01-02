Mark Wood and Jack Leach are not available to meet in Cape Town





The English sailor Jofra Archer remains a doubt for the second test against South Africa

Jofra Archer remains a doubt for the second Test against South Africa with England to make a late call on sealant aptitude.

Archer has scanned his right elbow before the clash in Cape Town on Friday, in which England will seek to level the four-game series after losing the first game in Centurion by 107 runs.

The Seamer Mark Wood and the Jach Leach spinner are not available, with Wood still working to recover his physical condition after injuries to the sides and knees and Leach suffered severely from the disease that swept through England's camp before and during the first Test.

"It will be another late call," England captain Joe Root said Thursday when asked about Archer. "Not knowing exactly how Jofra is could change the way we balance the side up."

"I think it's a recurring injury and he has had it before. He stopped very sore (Wednesday) and seemed to have some pain."

Dom Bess could be England's turn option in Newlands

England did not select a front-line roulette in Centurion, but Dom Bess and Matt Parkinson are options if tourists want one in Newlands.

Bess was not selected in the initial squad of England, but received a call after the virus that has so far affected 11 players and several members of the backroom staff.

Pieter Malan will make his South African debut in Cape Town

Pieter Malan will make his debut in South Africa as Dean Elgar's opening partner, with Aiden Markram discarded from the rest of the series with a fractured finger.

Malan, 30, has scored 32 hundreds, 42 years and more than 10,000 races in his 148 first-class games to date, with a maximum score of 211 not out.

Rassie van der Dussen, who reached half a century of debut in Proteas' victory at SuperSport Park, will keep his place in the middle order even though Temba Bavuma has passed a fitness test.

"Pieter will enter the top and make his debut in his homeland. He is a guy who knows his game," said South African captain Faf du Plessis.

"Temba is fit, but we think it's the right thing to keep up with Rassie. Any player needs a little time, that's how you would like in any format."

