Emerging rapper Lexii Alijai died at age 21, hip-hop community in grief

Instagram

Kehlani, who collaborated with the young artist in her song & # 39; Jealous & # 39 ;, as well as Wale and Bas, are among those who mourn the sudden death of the budding artist.

Up News Info –

The hip-hop community mourns the loss of one of their own. Budding Rapper Lexii Alijai He died on Wednesday, January 1. He is only 21 years old. The cause of death is not immediately revealed, but her cousin Raeisah Khan has confirmed the sad news on Facebook.

"You are a true legend. If you know her or listen to her music, you would feel chills," Raeisah published along with a photo of the deceased star in a two-piece pink bikini. "Rest in paradise, you will never be forgotten. I am so lost in words. My beautiful cousin with such talent and unique soul. It is too soon."

<br />

Kehlani, who collaborated with Lexii on his 2015 song "Jealous", has aware on his Twitter page to express his pain at the sudden death of the young star. "Jus received the worst news f ** kin. My heart is BROKE. F ** K," he tweeted, before adding, "the weakest and saddest way to start a new year. I'm out of this happy new year, for please, please, please please, stay safe here. love your people. please. "

Still finding it hard to believe that Lexii had died, the success creator "Gangsta" published again, "it is difficult to have so much faith in God and that everything happens for a reason because you cannot imagine that there is ever a reason why, brother ".

She added in another tweet, "I keep writing and backing away … you knew what you meant to me … everyone knew what you meant … you were such a special brother … I saw you fight despite everything I saw. you killed Lex … I miss you so much … you were about to get everything you always talked about. RIP MY BABY. I LOVE YOU LEX 4L ".

"I am angry, I am confused, I have a broken heart, I am angry, I am confused. I love you Lexii. My baby was 21 years old! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!! ¡"Kehlani also wrote. "This shit was much deeper than music … that was my little sister."

Meanwhile, fellow rapper Wale He simply wrote: "Lexii … My God …" Bas, who signed with Dreamville Records, echoed the sentiment on Twitter: "This is hard to understand. So young, talented, humble and kind. I was sure it was only a matter of time before the world celebrated his talent and character .. RIP Lexii ".

Lexii, who is the granddaughter of singer and songwriter Roger Troutman, also appeared in Bryson Tiller"Exchange", meek mill& # 39; Cold Hearted & # 39; Y Duck"Girls Love Beyonce."