Egyptian journalist says they raided his house and arrested his brother | News

By Matilda Coleman
An Egyptian journalist known for his critical views on the government said police raided his parents' house and arrested his brother.

Mohamed el-Garhy tweeted that the police arrived at the home of his parents, who live in a town northeast of Cairo, Wednesday night and asked his father for his whereabouts.

When they were told that he was in the city, the police woke his brother and took him away.

"My brother Yasser has never been interested in politics and has done nothing wrong," el-Garhy wrote Thursday, mockingly thanking the Egyptian authorities for "mistreatment and humiliation."

The brother's whereabouts were not immediately known, el-Garhy said, and there was no police statement.

Despite the pressure on independent media in Egypt, el-Garhy has often expressed criticism of the government of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi and recently spoke on his Facebook page in support of Shady el-Ghazaly Harb, a prominent political activist. who has been detained for more than a year.

Egypt, ranked 163 out of 180 countries in the Reporters Without Borders Press Freedom Index (RSF), It remains among the worst incarceration of journalists in the world, along with Turkey and China, according to the Committee for the Protection of Journalists, a control body based in the United States.

In recent years, authorities have jailed dozens of Egyptian reporters and occasionally expelled some foreign journalists from the country.

And when the police do not find a wanted suspect, relatives and relatives have been arrested occasionally.

In November, a leading Egyptian investigative medium, Mada Masr, said security forces arrested one of his editors from his home in Cairo and raided his apartment without showing an arrest warrant.

Mahmoud Hussein, a journalist from Al Jazeera, an Egyptian citizen, has been held in an Egyptian prison for three years without charge.

Since coming to power after a military coup in 2013, el-Sisi, a general turned president, has overseen unprecedented political repression, silencing critics and imprisoning thousands.

Human rights groups and media monitors have repeatedly condemned mass arrests and repression.

"The rate at which journalists are being arrested is unprecedented since Abdel Fattah el-Sisi became president," said Sabrina Bennoui, director of the RSF Middle East desk, in a statement last month.

"The fact that this offensive against media personnel continues, although street protests have been suppressed, is even more worrying."

Al Jazeera and news agencies

