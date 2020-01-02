East Street Investments completes the acquisition of Charlton | Soccer news







The ownership of Charlton by Roland Duchatelet is ending after East Street Investments completed the acquisition of the Championship club.

Duchatelet's reign has been marked by a frantic relationship between him and some of the London club fans.

He said: "It was vital for Charlton Athletic's long-term health that this agreement be completed at the beginning of the January transfer window.

"It allows new owners to commit resources to the soccer team to attract new players that will help secure the club's position in the Championship."

"This is a hugely exciting time for everyone involved with Charlton Athletic and I think the club is in good hands with His Excellency Tahnoon Nimer, Matt Southall and Jonathan Heller."

The agreement was initially announced in November and new President Matt Southall said: "Since our last statement on November 29, it has been a privilege to attend all the games and see for myself why this football club means so much to so many people ".

"I met hundreds of fans, attended some of the club's community schemes and talked to people for whom Charlton Athletic is everything.

"This is a great opportunity for ESI and we are grateful to Roland Duchatelet and his team for giving us the opportunity to build on such solid foundations."

"Now, for us, hard work begins.

"We already have plans to support Lee (Bowyer, manager) and his staff during the next month.

"But the most important thing is to strengthen our ties with both the fans and the Charlton community, so that they can understand our short and long term plans for the club and how we intend to take advantage of the incredible support and goodwill that we have already shown to ESI. "