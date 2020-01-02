Dozens killed in violence in West Darfur state in Sudan | News

%MINIFYHTML1cbdd29ade3f8d232e747ec2018465e69% %MINIFYHTML1cbdd29ade3f8d232e747ec2018465e610%

At least 24 people were killed after an internally displaced persons camp was attacked in the state of West Darfur in Sudan, when senior officials arrived to try to calm the violence.

Krinding Camp, east of the state capital, el-Geneina, was raided Sunday and Monday after a dispute between Arab and African ethnic groups, said Ashraf Eissa, spokesman for the joint peace mission of the African Union and the United Nations in Darfur, UNAMID.

Plus:

"The members of the Arab tribe arrived at the internally displaced persons camp and began shooting, killing and burning," he told Reuters news agency on Wednesday.

%MINIFYHTML1cbdd29ade3f8d232e747ec2018465e611% %MINIFYHTML1cbdd29ade3f8d232e747ec2018465e612%

"Then the relatives went to the hospital and threatened the hospital staff at gunpoint and destroyed the blood bank … and when a policeman from the Sudan government tried to intervene, he was shot and killed."

The intermediation of a lasting peace in Darfur and other parts of Sudan is one of the main challenges facing military and civil authorities who share power after a popular uprising that led to the overthrow of long-standing president Omar al-Bashir in last april

Darfur rebel groups have suspended their peace talks with the government in response to the latest tribal clashes and have requested an investigation.

On Wednesday, senior officials, including the sovereign council member, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, arrived in El-Geneina and were informed about the security situation, the joint civil-military governing body said in a release.

Tense situation

After the exchanges of shots through al-Geneina on Tuesday, Eissa of UNAMID said The situation remained very tense in the region.

At least 17 people were injured in the violence around El-Geneina, although the numbers of victims were initial estimates and could increase, Eissa said. Many people from the camp fled to El-Geneina or the nearby mountains.

A senior health official and a spokesman for a local aid group said at least 36 people were killed, including women and children.

The health official told the Associated Press news agency that another 60 people were injured and 49 of them were taken to the capital, Khartoum, for treatment.

A local journalist said the violence had spread to the surroundings, at least 10 villages had been burned and some people were trying to flee across the border to Chad.

Adam Regal, a spokesman for a local organization that helps manage internally displaced persons camps in the area, said the looting and destruction of property by combatants was carried out in at least three camps in el-Geneina.

He shared images showing burned properties on the ground, as well as graphic images of burned bodies and injured people in blood-stained clothing.

His group estimated 41 dead and more than 100 wounded.

Sudan is on a fragile path to democracy after the removal of al-Bashir in April that followed months of anti-government protests.

One of the key priorities of the transition. government the rebellion is ending in the distant provinces of Sudan to cut military spending, which occupies much of the national budget.