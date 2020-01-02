Donnie Wahlberg surprises IHOP waitress with a $ 2020 tip

WENN / Ivan Nikolov

Wife Jenny McCarthy reveals through a Twitter post that the former New Kids On The Block member joined the 2020 tip challenge after breakfast at a restaurant in St. Charles, Illinois.

New children in the block star Donnie Wahlberg She gave the waitress a good start by 2020 when she handed him a $ 2,020 tip (£ 1,500).

The pop star and the actor's wife, Jenny McCarthy, he boasted about his man's generosity on Twitter, revealing that they were enjoying breakfast at an IHOP restaurant in St. Charles, Illinois, on Wednesday (January 1) when he surprised everyone, including her.

His tweet showed Donnie's $ 2,020 receipt and tip.

The council, for "Betheny", was accompanied by a note that said: "Happy New Year 2020 TIP CHALLENGE".

Jenny captioned her post, "@DonnieWahlberg starts 2020 as the amazing man he is."

The Wahlbergs spent their first New Year's Eve together away from the cameras after McCarthy decided to take a year of co-host of the television special "Dick Clark & ​​# 39; s New Year & # 39; s Rockin & # 39; s Eve" with Ryan Seacrest – He has had the concert for a decade.