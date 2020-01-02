Donald Trump confuses new year's resolutions with birthday wishes

Internet wants Donald Trump know that New Year's resolutions are not the same as birthday wishes; that is, there is no superstition about saying them out loud.

Just before the new year, the journalists asked the American leader and Melania Trump what are your New Year's resolutions. The First Lady replied: "Peace in the world."

"The peace is correct, but I am not sure that a resolution should be said out loud," the president said. "So I don't want to say what my resolution is because I think we curse it, okay? But I can say that we really had a good resolution and it's a resolution for our country. We love our country. Our country has never had better what he is doing now. "

Naturally, Twitter had some thoughts.

"It's birthday wishes, grandpa," replied the Twitter user @eggymce.

"@realDonaldTrump is thinking about birthday wishes when he blows out the candles. Like a child," the user tweeted @mr_boeb.