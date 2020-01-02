Don Larsen, who released only the perfect World Series game, dies at 90

%MINIFYHTML660b67122609425b1ea247edaa5c36979% %MINIFYHTML660b67122609425b1ea247edaa5c369710%

Don Larsen, author of the best pitching performance of the World Series of all time, died at 90 on Wednesday in the middle of a battle against esophageal cancer.

Larsen launched a perfect game in the 1956 World Series, the only impeccable performance in baseball history. His effort gave the Yankees a 3-2 lead in the series over the Dodgers and earned him MVP honors.

The law won another title with New York two years later. He finished his 4-2 career with a 2.75 ERA in the World Series.

We are devastated to learn about the loss of Don Larsen. Don was an amazing teammate, friend and man. In our eyes, he was perfect. pic.twitter.com/HDhFr08CsG – Yogi Berra Museum (@Yogi_Museum) January 2, 2020

The 1956 Yankees were loaded with historical talent, and although Larsen was considered a solid pitcher throughout his career, it was a pleasant surprise to lead his seven-game World Series triumph. The New York squad included Whitey Ford, Yogi Berra and Mickey Mantle. Opposing Dodgers boasted Pee Wee Reese, Duke Snyder and Jackie Robinson in the middle of their lineup.

Larsen lived in Hayden, Idaho, at the time of his death.