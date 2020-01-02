Diddy and Mystery Woman become cozy on a jet ski by Future & Meek Mill – Up News InfoBy Bradley LambJanuary 2, 2020EntertainmentShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Diddy and Mystery Woman become cozy on a jet ski by Future & Meek Mill – Up News Info ad ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Recent Articles Miley Cyrus approached to play Suzi Quatro in Biopic Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 3, 2020 0 WENN / AttachmentDuring an appearance on & # 39; Good Morning Britain & # 39 ;, the rocker of & # 39; Can the... Read moreGuns N & # 39; Roses left disappointed by leaks of songs unpublished by Superfan Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 3, 2020 0 InstagramRick Dunsford, who won an auction of storage units by the ANR former manager of the band, facing a legal problem of Universal Music... Read moreJustin Bieber making music and touring again thanks to Hailey Baldwin – Here's why! Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 3, 2020 0 Justin Bieber is preparing to release new music after quite a long break and it turns out that fans should thank his wife, Hailey... Read moreChris Brown's daughter royalty Rihanna channels with umbrella photo – Up News Info Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 3, 2020 0 Read moreLuka Doncic scores 31 points when the last increase of Dallas Mavericks sinks Brooklyn Nets | NBA News Sports Lisa Witt - January 3, 2020 0 Read more