Denis Shapovalov calls for the merger of the Davis Cup and ATP Cup finals | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML7f6ef54893d71cff93e7f14875c344b89% %MINIFYHTML7f6ef54893d71cff93e7f14875c344b810%





Denis Shapovalov has called for a merger of the Davis Cup and ATP Cup finals

%MINIFYHTML7f6ef54893d71cff93e7f14875c344b811% %MINIFYHTML7f6ef54893d71cff93e7f14875c344b812%

Canadian Denis Shapovalov has asked for a world championship with a fusion of the Davis Cup and ATP Cup finals.

The ATP Cup, which will see 24 nations competing in three cities in Australia for 10 days, starts Friday.

The inaugural edition of the tournament begins after the renewed Davis Cup was held in November at La Caja Mágica in Madrid with 18 nations participating in a week-long event.

Shapovalov, 20, played brilliantly to take Canada to his first Davis Cup final, where he finally went to Rafael Nadal's Spain.

The 15th in the world will take over again from Friday for Canada, which has been hit with Germany, Greece and receives Australia in Group F of the ATP Cup.

It is a strange feeling to play a world championship and then enter another event that is more or less the same. Denis Shapovalov

"It would be great to have an event that is a world championship," he said.

"It would be great if they could organize and make a great event, turn it into a unique and special tournament. Hopefully they can reach an agreement and make something happen."

The big question remains whether the two tournaments can coexist or not in the future.

"I think the moment is interesting. I think it is a bit strange to have it at a similar time to the Davis Cup," Shapovalov said.

"It is a strange feeling to play a world championship and then enter another event that is almost the same. We will see how it develops."

See our news, reports and reactions of the main tennis events by following us at skysports.com/tennis, our mobile app or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.