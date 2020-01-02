Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey leave for Chhapaak promotions

Deepika Padukone is preparing for the release of her next movie Chhapaak. The film also marks Deepika's debut as a producer. The advance of the film was released on the internet a few weeks ago and was received by an extremely positive response from Internet users. And now, as we approach the release of the film, the main actors Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey have been doing everything possible with the film's promotions.

The two actors had a lot of contrast, as Deepika Padukone opted for a completely black look while Vikrant looked bright blue. Deepika was wearing a black leather long sleeve top combined with black leather pants. Vikrant looked handsome in a light blue shirt with a matching blue jacket and pants.

The main couple of the movie smiled as they posed for the cameras. Check out the images below.



