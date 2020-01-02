David Stern dies: we have lost a legend, says Charles Barkley | NBA News

Charles Barkley addressed the tributes to former NBA commissioner David Stern, who died at the age of 77 on New Year's Day.

Speaking on NBA TV, Inside The NBA analyst Barkley said of Stern: "We lost a legend today. He is the best commissioner in the history of the sport, plain and simple. He always did the best for players and owners. NBA what It is today and we should all be grateful.

Image:

Charles Barkley and David Stern represented during a television broadcast of the NBA Finals



"He was an innovator, a great businessman and when you screwed up he let you know. But always, in the end when he kicked you out of his office, he hugged you and said: & # 39; Son, you & # 39; have committed a error but let's get over this. " I will never forget,quot;.

The legendary former players and stars of the modern game paid personal tributes when the world of basketball last said goodbye to Stern.

Image:

David Stern poses with Michael Jordan



Without David Stern, the NBA would not be what it is today. He guided the league through turbulent times and made it an international phenomenon, creating opportunities that few could have imagined before. His vision and leadership provided me with the global scenario that allowed me to succeed. David had a deep love for the game of basketball and demanded excellence from those around him and admired him for that. Michael Jordan

He understood the power of marketing. He was bold in his challenges. He was bold with his vision. David Stern said he was going to bet on the players: Magic, Bird, Jordan, myself, Dr. J. He said we need to expose these players and their stories to America. Isiah Thomas

We lost a great visionary. He and Dr. James Naismith are the two most important people in the game of basketball. Dr. Naismith because he invented the game and David for his vision, his vision to make this game global. Lebron James

The game changed in many ways under the leadership and vision of David Stern. He demanded the best of all because he gave it himself. #Respect Thank you, Commissioner. RIP 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/veT9GQfrdC – Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 1, 2020

David Stern was a great story maker. When I announced in 1991 that I had HIV, people thought I could get the virus by shaking hands. When David allowed me to play in the 1992 All-Star Game in Orlando and then play for the Olympic Dream Team, we were able to change the world. Magic johnson

There are no words that can really describe the long-range impact of the brilliance, vision, justice and hard work of Commissioner Stern for so many years. When you think of everything he achieved worldwide on behalf of thousands of players, so many fans, all the jobs he created for team and arena employees and all the people who benefited from the many layers of growth in the sport and the industry that David led and then passed to others, there is no doubt that Commissioner Stern raised the NBA to new heights and we will all miss him very much. Larry bird

David Stern was a true fan of the game and demonstrated it in his work. The game is not only global for him now, but through social networks we have interaction between fans and players. It was a true sport icon and you can't say that about many people. He is responsible for us (as players) showing up around the world. Our faces, our talents, was his vision. When he entered the room, all heads turned. When David entered, he had a presence. You respected what I was doing for our league. Reggie Miller

I will never forget the words you said this day! "With the 7th pick,quot; changed my life forever. Thanks to you and your family for your leadership and commitment to grow the game of basketball worldwide. Forever grateful. RIP Commisoner Stern! pic.twitter.com/o7S4IT54NQ – Stephen Curry (@ StephenCurry30) January 1, 2020

It means a lot to the game. He made this game global. He gave guys like me, like Luka (Doncic), Toni Kukoc, we can go on and on, Pau Gasol, all these international players, gave us a chance. The game will miss him. Giannis Antetokounmpo

For 22 years, I had a seat on the court to see David in action. He was a mentor and one of my dearest friends. We spent countless hours in the office, on arenas and on airplanes where the game will take us. Like all NBA legends, David had extraordinary talents, but with him it was always the basics: preparation, attention to detail and hard work. Adam Silver, NBA commissioner