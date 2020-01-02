Danielle de RHONJ does not regret pulling Margaret's hair

There is no love lost between Danielle Staub Y Margaret Josephs in The true housewives of New Jersey.

These former friends have spent solid years making sarcastic comments and throwing drinks at each other, and their enmity reached new heights in a private shopping event when a war of words ended with Danielle, soaked after Margaret drank a drink in the Margaret hair by the ponytail and pulling her.

And Danielle has no regrets.

"I would love to know why Margaret feels she needs to pour things at me, throw things at me, shout at me, talk about my past as if I were part of it, get involved in my marriage, get involved with my relationships. She affected my life in a very bad way and everything what I did was help her fit into the group at the beginning, "Danielle said in the later program.