Danielle de RHONJ does not regret pulling Margaret's hair

There is no love lost between Danielle Staub Y Margaret Josephs in The true housewives of New Jersey.
These former friends have spent solid years making sarcastic comments and throwing drinks at each other, and their enmity reached new heights in a private shopping event when a war of words ended with Danielle, soaked after Margaret drank a drink in the Margaret hair by the ponytail and pulling her.
And Danielle has no regrets.
"I would love to know why Margaret feels she needs to pour things at me, throw things at me, shout at me, talk about my past as if I were part of it, get involved in my marriage, get involved with my relationships. She affected my life in a very bad way and everything what I did was help her fit into the group at the beginning, "Danielle said in the later program.
"She not only owes me a big apology, but she should give me a lot of gratitude."
Danielle said she didn't expect the water dump, but she didn't do it if it was more than water, "she could have hit a different trigger." After all, Danielle was dressed from head to toe with Versace. "A very expensive outfit, from head to toe," he said.
Before starting to pull Margaret's ponytail, Danielle threw the contents of Margaret's bag into a candle. "It made me feel happy," she said, noting that she was surprised by everyone's shock at her actions.
"All of them, collectively, really are the most disgusting vile people. Never. I would never be with a group like that again. And you know what? They should be very careful. I have their own secrets, for a long time I have kept those secrets. Never You know when it's going to explode. You never know. Hell, it could happen today. I don't know, "Danielle said. The only person who came in Danielle's defense at the party was Teresa Giudice. The rest of the cast, included Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin Y Jackie Goldschneider, they were gossiping with Margaret about Danielle.
After throwing the contents of Margaret's bag on a candle, it seemed that Danielle was going to leave, but she turned around and said, "I can't help it anymore. I really can't," and grabbed Margaret's hair. .
"They cornered me in a corner and I just … I was done. I'm done with it … I'm sorry? Hell, no. The only thing I regret is not having done it before," Danielle said.
The true housewives of New Jersey airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. in Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family).