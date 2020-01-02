Daniel Martin shares the beauty trend that everyone will see in 2020

Beauty devotees, rejoice!
2020 is going to be all about embracing individuality and taking care of our skin, according to the makeup artist Daniel Martin.
The famous professional, who famously made Meghan markleMakeup for the wedding day in May 2018 and has a first level clientele, spoke with E! News about the beauty trends that he expects to happen this year, what he is most excited to do during the awards season and the recently launched product that his famous friends already adore.
We're talking about Hollywood stars like,Jessica Alba, Elizabeth Moss, Michelle Yeoh, Jessica Biel and more.
In fact, some of their customers have already used this unique product on the red carpet: Tatcha's Serum Stick.
"I honestly feel that the Serum Stick will be really good," Martin told E! News during the product launch party in Los Angeles. "It's going to change the game because it's not only reconditioning your skin but you'll see the benefits, but it will be that one product in your bag that will complement the rest of your makeup."
The skin care item, which is touted as a balm for treatment and touch-up, is made up of 80% squalane and Japanese lemon balm. Even better? It is made without water, so no thick bacteria will grow.
The founder of Tatcha, Vicky TsaiHe called it "Chapstick for the face." Especially because it helps fight aging, relieves dryness and overtime, it is supposed to keep the makeup fresh throughout the day.
Fortunately, for us beauty lovers, Martin did not keep all his tips and tricks for himself. The makeup artist shared the many ways he can use Tatcha's new product, along with how he has given his famous clients a radiant glow on the red carpet.
Which is an advantage, because we plan to shine all year long!
Charley Gallay / Getty images for FIJI Water
E!: For those who might feel intimidated by the Serum Stick, what are your best tips and tricks to use it?
Daniel Martin: I would see this as a magic wand for makeup. In the sense that you can condition your skin before makeup, you can refresh your makeup with it and give life to your makeup. After hours of use, what happens is that the emollients in the products dissipate, so what is left is the pigment or the finish of the product. That is why we tend to be a bit irritable. This Serum Stick recovers moisture.
E!: Have you already incorporated this product into your makeup kit and used it on your famous clients?
DM: I was with Elisabeth Moss for the Gotham Awards … and now, she is filming in Hawaii, so she has very dry skin. This product before makeup is your jam. He doesn't like much fuss, and he can literally use a product all over his face. She loves this product. I've also used it in Jessica Biel and Chloe flower. Kaley Cuoco He loves it too. I have been able to have this for at least two months, and all my clients love it.
E!: With this kind of unique product that will hit stores in 2020, what trends do you expect to happen this year?
DM: I think you will see many people experiment with color. I feel like Euphoria Set that tone You will see people really rocking that. I think Euphoria opened that to the conversation. Like, & # 39; Oh, I don't have to have much on my face to have this really funky triangular navy blue eyeshadow & # 39 ;. I think people are looking at makeup now as an accessory and as that burst of declaration. Instead of & # 39; I need that cut crease, I need that oversized lip & # 39; ".
JONATHAN BRADY / AFP / Getty Image
E!: What trends do you see fade in the new year?
DM: I think what you're not going to see is that monochrome face, that really flat and dimensionless appearance. You will really start to see the skin again. But you can have that beautiful accent of something. I think 2020 is only going to be more about individuality. You can already say: makeup sales have decreased, skin care has increased. People are starting to take care of their skin now, because there is a lot of damage with all the makeup they used before.
E!: Speaking of which, you made that fresh face look something after makeup on Meghan Markle's wedding day in 2018. Before, it was about contouring, drawing eyebrows and baking. After the royal wedding, people began to minimize their makeup. How does it feel to be part of that beauty wave?
DM: I think, in any case, it made beauty more optimistic. I feel that people saw the person I know. And the person who feels comfortable with not many things on his face. Someone who embraced his diversity and someone who showed him freckles. But it was at that moment that you saw the individual and I feel that people woke up and realized: so that I have confidence, so that I present myself to the world, you don't need all this. That says: & # 39; This is what makes you beautiful & # 39 ;. I am flattered if I was part of that movement. But I think people have realized that you must take care of your skin to wear that type of makeup. Because if you don't take care of your skin, that makeup just doesn't look like that. Period.
E!: Because skin care is very important and you work with so many celebrities, what beauty tips have you learned from your clients?
DM: I've learned a lot from Jessica Alba about makeup. I've also learned a lot about the skincare rituals of Michelle Yeoh. She is very diligent about her skin care and what she does. I have learned a lot and that is what has been so fun about my work. To facilitate my work, I am learning from my clients. Since they wear makeup every day, they take it off every day. I just arrived on those occasions where I am doing everything a little more polished. I love women who love beauty. For example, Jessica and I have this rhythm where I will make her base, I will make her eyeshadow, but she does this amazing trick with her eyelashes. She has this mascara, one end is a primer. Then she blinks on the primer, which is white and dries, and then enters with mascara. I do this trick with the eyebrows and the primer, where I will take the primer and overdirect it towards the eyebrows so that it detaches from the skin, so that when it dries, it is a little firmer. It's like when you over-direct a dry blow to get that boost. It is a beautiful eyebrow more complete.
E!: With the awards season almost here, why are you more excited?
DM: So far, I am confirmed with Elisabeth Moss for the SAG 2020 Awards Y 2020 Independent Spirit Awards. So I am excited to work with her because she is a girl who is not picky about her makeup. But I definitely want to experiment and push something this season. I feel that Lizzy is the best to do that because she has such a beautiful and fair canvas and has such a beautiful face for makeup. Then I am interested in doing something with her.
E!: Who is the celebrity that you feel always kills the game on the red carpet, both in beauty and fashion?
DM: Zendaya he kills him all the time f – king. No matter what, it will look amazing for fashion and beauty. Gwendoline Christie He also has such an intelligent sensibility about his fashion choices and I look forward to seeing her for him. 2020 critics election it's going to be amazing Everyone has this idea of her in game of Thrones, but it has a great personal style that is what I like to see. Jessica Biel is always good. And generally when you have those girls who always kill him with fashion, for me, makeup should be complementary. You can't compete with that. If you wear this amazing statement dress, everything should complement that. You can't make something compete. It takes away who they are and does not see them because it is separating everything else.
E!: While we talked a lot about what you expect in 2020, what was your biggest highlight in 2019?
DM: 2019 … I have to be honest, after having the opportunity to do the wedding (of Meghan Markle) … that experience has opened many doors for me. And for that, I am really grateful to her. This may sound cheesy, but my recognition at the InStyle Awards was a big problem. Being recognized for something you love has been really enjoyable. And having Jessica Alba present for me was really amazing. ‘Because working with her brand, Honest Beauty, and befriending her has been really amazing. In any case, I feel that the opportunities that have arisen for me have been because of my relationships with these women. I just had a lot of luck. My art has made me able to work with them, but it is what results from that, it has been very pleasant.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.