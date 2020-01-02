Daniel Martin shares the beauty trend that everyone will see in 2020

E!: For those who might feel intimidated by the Serum Stick, what are your best tips and tricks to use it?

Daniel Martin: I would see this as a magic wand for makeup. In the sense that you can condition your skin before makeup, you can refresh your makeup with it and give life to your makeup. After hours of use, what happens is that the emollients in the products dissipate, so what is left is the pigment or the finish of the product. That is why we tend to be a bit irritable. This Serum Stick recovers moisture.

E!: Have you already incorporated this product into your makeup kit and used it on your famous clients?

DM: I was with Elisabeth Moss for the Gotham Awards … and now, she is filming in Hawaii, so she has very dry skin. This product before makeup is your jam. He doesn't like much fuss, and he can literally use a product all over his face. She loves this product. I've also used it in Jessica Biel and Chloe flower. Kaley Cuoco He loves it too. I have been able to have this for at least two months, and all my clients love it.

E!: With this kind of unique product that will hit stores in 2020, what trends do you expect to happen this year?

DM: I think you will see many people experiment with color. I feel like Euphoria Set that tone You will see people really rocking that. I think Euphoria opened that to the conversation. Like, & # 39; Oh, I don't have to have much on my face to have this really funky triangular navy blue eyeshadow & # 39 ;. I think people are looking at makeup now as an accessory and as that burst of declaration. Instead of & # 39; I need that cut crease, I need that oversized lip & # 39; ".