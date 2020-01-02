Dame Dash talks about Aaliyah's marriage to R. Kelly in the upcoming Docuseries for life ‘Surviving R. Kelly: The Reckoning’

%MINIFYHTML2a3f28e65870e2a3afc10de4f64a28d29% %MINIFYHTML2a3f28e65870e2a3afc10de4f64a28d210%

Tonight is the premiere of the second part of the "Surviving R. Kelly,quot; series of Lifetime and a preview with Dame Dash, shows him talking about the marriage of R. Kelly t Aaliyah.

In the clip obtained by TMZDame is seen talking about Aaliyah wanting R, Kelly to stay away from her after she was finally away from him. Dame also described Aaliyah as the "sacrificial lamb," to the actions of which R. Kelly has been accused over the years.

He said: "Aaliyah was like the lamb slaughtered for all that, brother because she didn't deserve any of that. Good soul, good girl, and I wasn't even really so resentful, like:" Let that man live, but keep him away from me. "That's all I wanted, I was happy to be away."

Dame continued: “I know the whole story, I know it was the cover-up and all that, but how do you hide it? It just made the conversation less crazy, like oh, he married a child. "

As many of you know, Dame and Aaliyah were in a relationship when he died in 2001 at the age of 22.

Like us previously Reportedly, the second part of the docuseries will present interviews of different people and their perspective on the accusations against R. Kelly, and the effects of the first part of the docuseries, which was issued earlier this year.

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2020/01/02/r-kelly-aaliyah-damon-dash-marriage-controversy-annulment-new-documentary-lifetime/

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94