Dallas Mavericks presents Brooklyn Nets live at Sky Sports | NBA News

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks host the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center in the early hours of Friday morning, live at Sky Sports.

Live NBA: Brooklyn @ Dallas



Friday, January 3 1:30 a.m.



The Nets (16-16) have done an admirable job of resisting multiple key injuries this season, but Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert's long-term absences may have begun to take their toll.

Brooklyn heads to Dallas with a 1-4 record in its last five games. Their most recent stumble was against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who knocked them down 122-115 in overtime Monday night.

Spencer Dinwiddie walked the Nets with 36 points, completing them with eight assists, five rebounds and one steal. Joe Harris contributed 19 points, adding seven rebounds and one assist.

The Nets will continue without Irving (shoulder), LeVert (thumb) and Nicholas Claxton (hamstrings) on Thursday. Garrett Temple (knee) will carry a questionable label.

The Mavericks (21-12) have not been playing their best basketball lately, as they have lost four of their last seven games. Dallas' most recent defeat came at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder, who recovered at the end of the game to record a 111-106 victory on Tuesday night.

















1:24



The flourishing Dallas Mavericks superstar, Luka Doncic, reveals the three best moments of his NBA career to date



Luka Doncic marked the passage of the Mavericks with a double double of 35 points and 10 rebounds that also included seven assists. Maxi Kleber recorded 14 points, 14 rebounds and two assists. Dwight Powell delivered 11 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block.

The Mavericks list Kristaps Porzingis (knee) as questionable to face the Nets. Tim Hardaway Jr (hamstrings) and Ryan Broekhoff (leg) will be out.

Thursday's game marks the first of two 2019-20 meetings between the teams. Brooklyn and Dallas divided the two-game series of the 2018-19 season.

Last time out

















1:57



Highlights of the loss of overtime from the Brooklyn Nets to the Minnesota Timberwolves



















1:48



Highlights of the 106-101 defeat of the Dallas Mavericks against the Oklahoma City Thunder



Numbers game

48.9 – That is the average number of rebounds per game knocked down collectively by the Nets. It is the second highest mark in the league.

A large percentage of those meetings are courtesies of the Jarrett Allen and DeAndre Jordan centers, which average more than 10 rebounds each time. That inner strength is also reflected in the score of the Nets, where they rank fourth overall in points scored in the paint per game (51.1).

One to watch (networks): Joe Harris

Image:

Joe Harris scores on the edge against Minnesota



The Nets fight with their collective three-point shot (they rank third worst in the season) that puts even more emphasis on Harris's accuracy from the center.

Harris, who won the three-point shooting contest at the 2019 All-Star Weekend, has started every game for the Nets this year and is running out 2.7 triples per game. He is making them at 43 per clip, 10 percent higher than the overall three-point percentage of the team.

One to see (Mavericks): Maxi Kleber

Image:

Maxi Kleber celebrates a basket of Mavericks



The German 6-foot-10-inch striker, Kleber, stepped forward in the absence of Porzingis against Oklahoma City, recording a double double double of 14 points and 14 rebounds and making 4 of 9 shots from three-point ground.

Can you be so productive in the glass against the aggressive Allen and Jordan?

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.