Criss Angel's 5-year-old son shaves his head in the middle of a battle against cancer

A difficult start for the year.

In early december Angel Criss He revealed that his son's cancer had returned. Now, the father and the magician stay strong while helping his son. Johnny Crisstopher Sarantakos fight for your life once again. Johnny was diagnosed with lymphoblastic leukemia in 2015, when he was almost 2 years old.

Criss opened to TMZ earlier this year about the return of cancer and I was doing everything possible to raise awareness and money for other children suffering from pediatric cancer. In his new Instagram post, Criss observes how his son is shaved in preparation for a new treatment. "We must embrace what we cannot control with courage, strength and love forever. #CelebrateLife # 2020,quot;, subtitled the video of his son.

Criss was very encouraging for his son throughout the process. "Do you want to keep your hair long and we will let it fall and if it falls we will keep it in a ponytail?" He asked Johnny. "Or do you want to cut it? It's up to you."