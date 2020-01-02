Criss Angel's 5-year-old son shaves his head in the middle of a battle against cancer

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for ACM
A difficult start for the year.
In early december Angel Criss He revealed that his son's cancer had returned. Now, the father and the magician stay strong while helping his son. Johnny Crisstopher Sarantakos fight for your life once again. Johnny was diagnosed with lymphoblastic leukemia in 2015, when he was almost 2 years old.
Criss opened to TMZ earlier this year about the return of cancer and I was doing everything possible to raise awareness and money for other children suffering from pediatric cancer. In his new Instagram post, Criss observes how his son is shaved in preparation for a new treatment. "We must embrace what we cannot control with courage, strength and love forever. #CelebrateLife # 2020,quot;, subtitled the video of his son.
Criss was very encouraging for his son throughout the process. "Do you want to keep your hair long and we will let it fall and if it falls we will keep it in a ponytail?" He asked Johnny. "Or do you want to cut it? It's up to you."
Criss' son bravely chose to cut his locks, which Criss did with love while Johnny sat patiently. The video was then transferred to Johnny with his shaved head receiving chemotherapy treatments. Then he vanished into several shots of Johnny looking happy and smiling, and vanished into the boy jumping in a cape with the words "childhood cancer survivor,quot; written on the back.
"I think Johnny is a very special child and I think he will be more successful than me," he told E! News in 2015. "I just want him to be happy and I want him to live a long and happy fruitful life."
In the years since Johnny's diagnosis, Criss has been very active in helping spread this terrible disease and helping other people who are also suffering. Not only did he release a documentary about his fight, but the Johnny Crisstopher Children's Charitable Foundation began, an organization that raises awareness about pediatric cancer and provides funding for research and treatment.
His girlfriend and mother of his two children, Shaunyl bensonHe has also been documenting the relapse in his social networks and has praised not only the courage of his son, but also the unwavering support of his long-term partner.
"In recent days, Johnny Crisstopher's hair has fallen apart," he shared with the same video Criss published. "This time, we know what to expect. Although it is more difficult than the first time, we know that everything is part of the battle and even without it, his face is still the most handsome I've ever seen." One day at a time, my love, and before you know it, cancer will only be a small part of your story. The rest is yet to come. "
ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.