Coldplay in tie with U2 for most numbers 1 in the list of alternative songs for adults

The band in front of Chris Martin has entered 2020 with a number one on the Billboard countdown, since & # 39; Orphans & # 39 ;, the lead single of & # 39; Everyday Life & # 39 ;, becomes His thirteenth record.

Coldplay I have tied U2 again for most of the numbers on the Billboard alternative songs playlist for adults.

The British band enters 2020 with number one in the countdown after "Orphans" becomes the thirteenth leader of the group.

U2 and Coldplay previously tied for the record until Bond and "You're the Best Thing About Me" from their bandmates gave them the edge.

"Orphans" is Coldplay's first number one on the 24-year list since "Adventure of a Lifetime" reached first place in December 2015. "Orphans" is the lead single from Coldplay's eighth studio album, "Everyday Life. "