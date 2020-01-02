Cody Simpson addresses those rumors of Miley Cyrus 'stupid' breakup!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

There has been some speculation that the relationship of Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson has already come to an end. Rumors about his breakup began after the Australian singer was seen spending time with a Playboy model.

While Cody's sister, Alli, has already stated that the pair of singers is still an important element, Cody himself is also addressing the rumors divided now, since they don't seem to disappear soon.

During a conversation with Page Six, he referred to his vacation plans and Miley's plans with his family in Tennessee, and told the media that "it was a great Christmas in Nashville."

He continued to emphasize that the two are doing it ‘great‘

Cody even called rumors that they are no longer dating, "stupid."

This comes after reports that he was seen in a club, having fun with a group of girls and that he even kissed one of them.

In addition, not long before this, they had also seen him in the company of Playboy model Jordy Murray.

Later, however, it was confirmed that Jordy is also in a relationship, with Cody's close friend, Ryan McCarthy.

As you can imagine, that means the meeting place was not romantic at all.

In addition, Miley and Cody were definitely still dating on New Year's Eve, as they spent the night together in Aspen.

Ad

Ody Cody has a concert on New Year's Eve in Aspen. He will perform at The Snow Lodge and has invited Miley to come, "said a source through HollywoodLife.


Post views:
0 0

Recent Articles

Cody Simpson addresses those rumors of Miley Cyrus 'stupid' breakup!

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
There has been some speculation that the relationship of Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson has already come to an end. Rumors about his breakup...
Read more

Twinning with pink ski equipment – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

See all the stars at the Palm Springs International Film Festival 2020

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
ME! It's everywhere This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to see this in our American edition? ME! It's everywhere This content...
Read more

Tensions between the United States and Iran: all the latest updates | Iran news

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
Tensions between the United States and Iran increased Friday after a US air strike killed Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force of...
Read more

This questionnaire will tell you which celebrity over 40 years old is his soulmate with 93% accuracy

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
This questionnaire will tell you which celebrity over 40 years old is...
Read more
©