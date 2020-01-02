Cody Simpson addresses those rumors of Miley Cyrus 'stupid' breakup!

There has been some speculation that the relationship of Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson has already come to an end. Rumors about his breakup began after the Australian singer was seen spending time with a Playboy model.

While Cody's sister, Alli, has already stated that the pair of singers is still an important element, Cody himself is also addressing the rumors divided now, since they don't seem to disappear soon.

During a conversation with Page Six, he referred to his vacation plans and Miley's plans with his family in Tennessee, and told the media that "it was a great Christmas in Nashville."

He continued to emphasize that the two are doing it ‘great‘

Cody even called rumors that they are no longer dating, "stupid."

This comes after reports that he was seen in a club, having fun with a group of girls and that he even kissed one of them.

In addition, not long before this, they had also seen him in the company of Playboy model Jordy Murray.

Later, however, it was confirmed that Jordy is also in a relationship, with Cody's close friend, Ryan McCarthy.

As you can imagine, that means the meeting place was not romantic at all.

In addition, Miley and Cody were definitely still dating on New Year's Eve, as they spent the night together in Aspen.

Ad

Ody Cody has a concert on New Year's Eve in Aspen. He will perform at The Snow Lodge and has invited Miley to come, "said a source through HollywoodLife.



Post views:

0 0